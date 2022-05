The Boston Celtics cruised to a dominant, 127-102 victory in Game 2 against the Miami Heat to even the Eastern Conference Finals at one game apiece. Miami jumped out to an 18-8 lead early in the game, but Boston flipped the script with a 24-3 run in the first quarter. The Celtics continued to pour it on, leading by 25 at halftime and pushing the lead to as many as 34 in the fourth quarter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO