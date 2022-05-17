ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Carlson seeks distance from Buffalo shooting

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEfyz_0fgrVKHg00
Tweet

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his Monday night show criticized the man accused of killing 10 people in a racist attack in Buffalo, N.Y., as “paranoid” and a “mental patient.”

He also sought to blame Democrats, President Biden and the media for politicizing the shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood by a suspect seemingly motivated by the racist “great replacement theory” that poses there is an intentional effort to supplant the white population and its power in the United States with members of minority groups.

Carlson has come under criticism for advancing the conspiracy theory, but in his opening monologue on Monday, he noted the shooter accused Fox News of being part of a “global conspiracy” against him in a 180-page document posted online before the attack.

“He writes like the mental patient he is. Irrational, disjointed, paranoid,” Carlson said. “Now that’s true, not that it makes the atrocities he committed easier to bear. If your daughter was murdered on Saturday you wouldn’t care why the killer did what he did or who he voted for.”

Carlson eventually pivoted to arguing the racist attack would serve as a “pretext” for political leaders to suppress speech.

“So what is hate speech? Well, it’s speech that our leaders hate,” Carlson said. “So because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you. That’s what they’ve wanted to tell you for a long time, but Saturday’s massacre gives them a pretext and a justification.”

The Buffalo shooting is just the latest in a string of killings by white supremacists targeting Blacks, Hispanics and Jewish people.

In 2019, a shooter posted a manifesto of white supremacist and anti-immigrant views before killing 19 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The suspect’s writings signaled the attack was intended to victimize Latinos.

In 2018, 11 people were killed and seven wounded at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in one of the deadliest antisemitic crimes in U.S. history.

The attacks have intensified the scrutiny on Carlson and a number of GOP politicians who have amplified the idea of the replacement theory in various ways.

Carlson did not mention replacement theory in his monologue on Monday but decried racism.

The New York Times in an analysis last month reported that Carlson had mentioned variations on the replacement theory idea in more than 400 episodes of his top-rated show since 2016.

Earlier on Monday, a Fox News spokesperson pointed to statements before Saturday’s attack from Carlson condemning political violence.

Carlson on Monday played clips from various talk shows a day after the attack featuring politicians and pundits criticizing social media companies for not doing more to monitor disinformation and hateful content on their platforms.

The shooter in Saturday’s attack briefly livestreamed the mass killing on Twitch before it was taken down by the company shortly after it began.

Carlson also predicted President Biden would “use” the attack to paint Republicans in a negative light. Biden is scheduled to visit Buffalo on Tuesday.

Comments / 8

Viva Satire!
5d ago

A Psychiatrist responded that Fox News Host Tucker Carlson should seek psychiatric treatment.

Reply
4
Related
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Speech#Violent Crime#Fox News#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Power 93.7 WBLK

In New Video Buffalo Mass Murderer Almost Shoots Man, Then Says Sorry

If there was ever any doubt in a person's mind that the Buffalo mass shooter was filled with hatred for Black people, this video should clear it up. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, drove into the city and targeted a Tops Friendly Market in an African-American neighborhood. He took the lives of 10 innocent people and injured three others. He changed families and lives forever with this horrific shooting. The horrific tragedy is considered a hate crime and is being investigated as such. The shooter had a manifesto that described was filled with racism.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.5 The Team

Man in Upstate NY Arrested for Illegal Plates- Can You Tell Why?

Would you have been able to recognize what was fake about the New York State license plate in the picture below?. A man in Upstate NY was arrested last week for having an illegal New York license plate on his car. It was spotted by a trained professional from the New York State Police, but only after it was explained to me was I able to determine the difference. Can you spot what makes this a fake?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Swalwell ripped for posting 4-year-old's reaction to Buffalo shooting

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is under fire after using his 4-year-old's reaction to the recent fatal Buffalo shooting to push for gun reform. "My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I'm doing to 'help the people in Buffalo' and 'why did the bad man do this?' Absolutely gutting," Swalwell posted to Twitter on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
creators.com

Inconvenient Fact About Mass Killings: White Males Are 'Underrepresented' While Blacks and Asians Are 'Overrepresented'

After the mass murder of 10 in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket committed by a man who posted a racist manifesto, Wesley Lowery, a CBS reporter, said: "Let's be clear, the stuff Tucker (Carlson) and Laura Ingraham say every night, it could be written by white supremacists very often. There's a section of this manifesto where the shooter starts talking about, 'People will always say diversity is strength. How is it a strength?' And I could hear it in Tucker's voice. He says this all the time, right? But the Ben Shapiros of the world say this. ... There are plenty of people in our politics, in our media, who advance these ideas and advance them frequently. ... We have to have a conversation about our political rhetoric in our country, right?"
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Hill

The Hill

567K+
Followers
69K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy