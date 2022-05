BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. May 21 — Saturday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY for the high heat and humidity. Preakness Saturday will be the hottest day of the year and the first time this year many parts of the state reach the 90s. Highs in the Baltimore area will reach the low to mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO