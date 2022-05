In 1a yesterday, South Central opened up defense of their 1a state title with a 5-2, come-from-behind win over Red Hill in a game played in Louisville. The Cougars trailed 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth when they plated 3 runs. Chase Thompson, Ethan Watwood and Brandt Hiestand drove in Cougars runs. Watwood finished with a double and a triple and 2 runs scored as well. Anthony Buonaura was the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts. Aidan Dodson got the final 3 outs for the save striking out 7 and not allowing a hit. The Cougars will get a 3rd try at the host North Clay Cardinals in tomorrow’s regional championship after the teams split 2 games this spring.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO