LWV Greenwich Announces Essay Contest Winners

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August of last year, the departments of State and Homeland Security worked quickly to evacuate, vet and resettle 73,000 Afghan civilians in 49 states, including Connecticut. Through the Afghan Placement Assistance Program (APA), members of four extended Afghan families—41 people in all—have now relocated to Greenwich and Stamford. The work of caring for these families is overseen by Jewish Family Services of Greenwich (JFS) and a host of diligent and creative volunteers from area churches, synagogues and community organizations. The professionals at JFS and their volunteers oversee trips to grocery stores, halal markets and medical appointments. They arrange ESL classes, school enrollment for the children and job interviews for the adults, among many, many other important tasks.
