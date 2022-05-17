ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

LWV Greenwich Announces Essay Contest Winners

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLWV Greenwich announced the winners of its third annual Essay Contest. The Essay Contest is one League initiative to involve young people in the League’s mission to build an understanding of and participation in the democratic process. The winners of the LWV Greenwich Essay Contest 2022 are:. ·...

