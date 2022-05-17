LWV Greenwich Announces Essay Contest Winners

In recent years we’ve seen a steep decline in insect populations, both locally and globally. The causes for the decline are varied, but excess pesticide use and loss of habitat both play prominent roles. To some the loss of insects may at first glance seem like a good thing given insects pests like mosquitoes and biting flies; but our ecosystems are built on the myriad of insects in our landscapes, from ants and beetles, to moths, butterflies, and other pollinating species. These animals play a crucial role as the foundation to many of our food webs. They are also responsible for pollinating the majority of our flowering plants, including more than a third of our food crops. Simply put, the collapse of insect populations is a significant threat to the health of our habitats as well as our food security.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO