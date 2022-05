Louisville is the site this morning for the much anticipated regional finals featuring the home North Clay Cardinals and the defending 1a state champion SC Cougars. These two teams have split a pair of games this spring and competed against each other last year in the Sectional Finals at Louisville in a game that saw the Cougars escape with a 1-0 win and the rest was history. Game time at 9am this morning with the winner advancing to the St Anthony Sectional to play either Tuscola or Okaw Valley.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO