With hurricane season fast approaching, the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) today released storm response plans for long term care facilities, designed to ensure that the association’s more than 600 nursing centers are fully prepared and capable to handle the upcoming season. The plans are designed to ensure safety for Florida’s nearly 70,000 nursing center residents and the staff who care for them, as well as compliance with regulations issued by the Agency for Health Care Administration and federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

