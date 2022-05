MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle District of Georgia made an historic announcement on Monday. Shanelle Booker has been named as the Acting First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Division Chief for the Middle District of Georgia, making her the first woman to serve as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, and the first black woman to hold both positions for the District.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO