Immigration

Fewer donors say they're willing to give to a charity when it supports immigrants, especially if they're undocumented

By The Conversation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 45 million Americans are immigrants, a near-record 14% of the population. Among them are, according to government estimates, 11.4 million who are undocumented. Overall, immigrants are slightly more likely to be low-income than other Americans, and many face discrimination. Also, many immigrants, especially those who are low-income, undocumented or have...

Delores Davis
5d ago

stay in your country and let them help you because our responsibility starts at home first. every sorry country needs to keep their own citizens.

A. Mark Perry
5d ago

At this point I am leary of any charity! With a the name calling, finger pointing and accusing and labeling that is going on I'm not sure I want to help anyone or at least I want to know who I'm helping! It is sad that things have come to this point!

KD Smead
5d ago

Sooner or later this would happen you get these people over here in this country and then the government won’t take care of them and they’re just here. And they want to have what we have. I will not support illegal

