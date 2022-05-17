ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.6 Billion in Funding Connects 3,000 Pa. Bridges with Upkeep and Safety Resources

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVa6y_0fgrQaSf00
State funding will help Pa. bridges, including those in Phila.'s collar counties, remain safe.Image via Anders Jildén at Unsplash.

Pa. will receive $1.6 billion in funding to repair 3,000 bridges across the state, writes Priyanka Singh for Contractor News. The once-in-a-generation boost is being facilitated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The major initiative was first unveiled earlier in the year by Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“This is a historic investment for Pennsylvania, and for our nation,” said Wolf at the time. “Strong infrastructure is critical to the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians, especially strong, safe bridges. Bridges are the lifelines that connect our communities to one another, while modern, reliable infrastructure is essential for Pennsylvania-based businesses to expand.”

The initiative is the largest investment ever made to fix bridges across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. A total of $26.5 billion will be distributed over the five years of the law.

Tribal Transportation Facilities — the public roads and overpasses that provide access to/from Native American reservations — will also receive an additional $825 million.

The Keystone State will receive a sizable portion of the funds as it is a crossroads for many transportation networks.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country — the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history,” said Buttigieg.

Read more about funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Contractor News.

