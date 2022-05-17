ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ExpressVPN Deals: Save 49% when you sign up today

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

If you’ve ever wanted to watch something and have come up to a wall because what you want to watch is not available where you are, it can be frustrating. That’s where VPNs like ExpressVPN come in handy; they can help you avoid geo-locked content and provide a few other benefits....

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

Protect your accounts with 1Password — 50% off today

Right now, you can save 50% off 1Password for ether you or your family. The single account plan costs just $1.50 per month billed annually and offers unlimited passwords, items, and 1GB of document storage. Alternatively, you can sign up to the 1Password Families plan for $2.50 per month and share the features with up to five family members. Here’s why it’s so important that you sign up to 1Password.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Today’s best Walmart deals

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180. Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $174, was $197. ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180. Vacuuming can be a pain. But, to maintain a dust-free home, you need to vacuum often. That’s why picking up a great robot vacuum can make your life easier. You don’t need to break the bank to pick up an intelligent, intuitive robot vacuum like this IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s equipped with the same features as the best robot vacuums, helping keep your floors spotless around the clock. The SmartClean automatically travels through the various spaces in your house, with the ability to navigate through obstacles and clean any surface. You can also let it operate at set times, so it’s not in your way.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Can your smart home save you money on homeowners insurance?

Smart home devices provide more than just convenient assistance — they also help us complete tasks more efficiently and protect our homes. And now, they may actually be able to save you money on your homeowner’s insurance. Homeowners insurance protects or aids you if an incident happens. Yet...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Dell laptop is $230 today — Why you should buy it

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals looking for a bargain, we’ve found one. One of the best Dell laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget, including students or someone who just needs a laptop to use occasionally, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is just $230 right now from Dell. Normally priced at $300, you save $70, which really adds up with this kind of cheap deal. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.
COMPUTERS
#Vpn#Expressvpn#Tech
Digital Trends

7 ways to prep your smart home before you go on vacation

You no doubt know the basics of home maintenance when you’re headed out for a vacation: Arm the security system, leave a light on so it looks like people are home, arrange for pet and plant care, and turn the thermostat down. But there’s an easier way to do it all automatically.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best wireless smart meat thermometers

If you’re at all serious about cooking meat, you’ll want to use a meat thermometer. Even leaving aside the argument for safety aspects (some meats may harbor harmful bacteria if not fully cooked) there’s just no other way to know when your meat will be perfectly cooked to your preference.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Watts don’t matter when fast charging your phone — time does

The race to have the highest-wattage battery charger is firmly on among many smartphone makers. Yet quoting wattage is confusing and technically questionable, and we shouldn’t be sucked into believing this number matters, or thinking it tells us anything remotely informative. What’s most frustrating is there is a far...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google is making Android better for the visually impaired

Google is bringing enhanced support for braille in Android with the next major update coming this fall. The company announced this on Global Accessibility Awareness Day. The move comes after a similar announcement by Apple earlier in the week. In Android 12 and lower, people with visual impairments who needed...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Digital Trends

Withings ScanWatch Horizon stuns with elegant simplicity

I’ve been wearing smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 7 for years, so it wasn’t until I tried the new Withings ScanWatch Horizon that I finally realized how great an experience it is to use an analog watch. It’s not that the $499 Horizon isn’t a smartwatch; it...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $100 off this Dyson cordless vacuum

Dyson, a popular brand for all kinds of home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, and air purifiers, is known for its groundbreaking technology and premium prices. That’s why when shoppers see Dyson products under cordless vacuum deals, the offers get sold out almost immediately. Here’s one that you should avail yourself of before it disappears — a $100 discount for the Dyson V7 Animal from Best Buy, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch SE just received a record price cut

Looking through smartwatch deals to find an awesome deal on the Apple Watch SE? You’re going to love this. Amazon has just discounted the Apple Watch SE, cutting the price from $279 to $249 with an extra $19 taken off at checkout. That means the fantastic smartwatch costs just $230 easily making it one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The lowest price ever and matching those huge sales events, there’s truly never been a better time to treat yourself to an Apple Watch SE. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
YOGA

