Rochester, MN

Rochester’s Citywide Garage Sale is This Weekend

By Carly Ross
 5 days ago
It's officially garage sale season! I'm a big fan of garage sales so I'm super excited that the Rochester Citywide Garage Sale is this weekend. Part of the reason I like garage sales is because I obviously like the fact that if you find what you're looking for it saves you...

Official End to Lawsuit Over Rochester’s Newest Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The legal fight over Rochester's newest parking ramp is officially over. An Olmsted County Judge today issued an order to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled in the future. The lawsuit was filed by the City of Rochester against Collaborative Design Group and alleged the firm was responsible for a major flaw discovered in Ramp 6 not long after it opened in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Injured in Mankato Area Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Mankato area Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV driven by 20-year-old Katee Clough of Rochester was traveling west on Highway 14 around 3:45 p.m. just east of Eagle Lake. A second SUV, driven by 75-year-old James Soulek of Le Center, was traveling south on Highway 60.
MANKATO, MN
Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the first three months of this year. The total from the first quarter of last year was a record-high $243 million.
ROCHESTER, MN
Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester DMC Transit Project Price Tag Rises to $150 Million

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board met today and was presented with an update on the proposed Link Bus Rapid Transit project. The update included some enhancements to the original proposal, which have contributed to an increase in the overall price tag of the massive project, According to the presentation, the estimated cost has risen from about $114 million to nearly $150 million since the original project was submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. The presentation indicated the higher price tag would not impact the local share of the overall cost, which is just under $59 million, but the revised application boosts the federal government's contribution to about 60-percent of the total price tag.
ROCHESTER, MN
Gorgeous Lakefront Home For Sale In Rochester Comes With A Boat!

Almost Million-Dollar Home for Sale in Rochester Sits on a Lake And Comes with a Boat!. If you've been thinking about getting a cabin because you want to live on a lake in Minnesota or Wisconsin, well, hold that thought. A house just went on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota for just under $1 million and it is HUGE but it also has a perk...it sits on a lake AND it comes with a boat. Yes, lakefront property in Rochester AND you get a boat.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Drives Through 150 Feet Of Fresh Concrete (VIDEO)

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was trying to get away from a police officer Monday ended up driving through a long stretch of freshly poured concrete. Police say the 53-year-old woman turned onto 7th St NE while fleeing an officer, drove through construction barriers for a road project near N. Broadway, and then became stuck after driving through 150 feet of fresh concrete.
ROCHESTER, MN
Public Commemoration Event For Rochester’s New Peace Plaza

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An event celebrating the completion of the revamped Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester will take place Wednesday afternoon. The City of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are inviting the public to attend a Commemoration of Peace Plaza at 1:30 PM that will be followed by a community-hosted celebration from two until 6 PM that will include a variety of activities and musical performances.
ROCHESTER, MN
Overnight Highway 52 Lane Closures In Rochester Start Next Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 52 motorists will notice overnight lane closures starting Monday in Rochester for bridge cleaning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 22, May 24, and May 25. During the work, sand and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high-pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.
ROCHESTER, MN
This Useful Product You Likely Use Every Night Was Invented Here In Minnesota

If you got a restful night's sleep last night, you likely have a fellow Minnesotan to thank. I have to say, as a non-native Minnesotan but one who's lived here for the past decade, I'm continually impressed by many aspects of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. There are many great things about the North Star State, including the rich history of all the incredible products that were invented here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of The Pines Condominiums on 29th Place Northwest. He says the responding officers located 11 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber gun outside one of the buildings on the property but there were no injuries reported or property damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota DFL State Convention Underway in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota DFL Party’s state convention is officially underway at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Delegates officially endorsed Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan to run for a second term Friday. “Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids...
ROCHESTER, MN
