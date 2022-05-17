Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar among latest Memorial entrants

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Four more players have confirmed their participation in the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, 2013 Memorial champion Matt Kuchar, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, and 2012 FedEx winner Brandt Snedeker, will all play in the tournament that will get underway June 2

Other confirmed participants are Patrick Cantlay, Colin Morikawa, Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Hideki Matsuyama with more to be announced later.

Events from the 47th edition of the Memorial will begin on May 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.