ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar among latest Memorial entrants

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aVx5_0fgrPfq500

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Four more players have confirmed their participation in the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, 2013 Memorial champion Matt Kuchar, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, and 2012 FedEx winner Brandt Snedeker, will all play in the tournament that will get underway June 2

Bogey Inn reopening for Memorial Tournament

Other confirmed participants are Patrick Cantlay, Colin Morikawa, Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Hideki Matsuyama with more to be announced later.

Events from the 47th edition of the Memorial will begin on May 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

LAFC outlasts two lengthy weather delays to beat Crew 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes scored second-half goals and Los Angeles FC outlasted two lengthy weather delays to beat the Columbus Crew 2-0. The two teams waited out a 2-hour, 55-minute delay to begin the match, played for four minutes, and then sat for a 70-minute delay before playing a scoreless […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU Men’s Tennis loses to Kentucky in NCAA semifinals

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s tennis team’s quest to win its first national championship came to an end Saturday. The No. 4 Buckeyes fell to the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign by a score of 4-1 in the NCAA semifinals. After the Wildcats grabbed the doubles […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Lawmakers want Ohio State’s 2010 football season restored

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution calling for the restoration of the Ohio State University’s football team’s 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. The resolution sponsored by Rep. Brian Stewart, an Ohio State graduate, calls on the NCAA to reinstate the team’s 2010 record and wins. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cooler, drier weather to start workweek

The cold front that triggered several rounds of storms Saturday will slide east of Ohio by late afternoon, with showers ending in the east and some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures are much cooler, only nearing 70 degrees by evening. Clouds will linger overnight but gradually break up. Low temperatures will dip to near 50 degrees […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Puppy with a Purpose ‘Brutus’ makes his on-air debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday morning on “NBC4 Today,” a special visitor made his debut in the NBC4 studio: the morning team welcomed Brutus, the newest “Puppy with a Purpose.” The executive director for Canine Companions North Central Region, Megan Koester, and his puppy raiser Nicole Carroll, also arrived along with Brutus to talk about […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Tournament#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Warm, sticky weather brings strong storms, cooler Sunday

Breezy, warm and humid weather, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, provided plenty of instability for scattered strong storms, some containing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, along with small hail in a few places. A slow-moving cold front will dip south into Ohio tonight, with continuing threat of showers into early Sunday, as […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High heat & a weekend cold front for Columbus area

Tonight: Clearing skies, breezy, very warm, low 70. Saturday: Partly cloudy, few isolated pop-ups late, high 89. Sunday: Showers & am storms, partly sunny later, daytime high 69. Monday: Mixed clouds, high 69. Tuesday: Chance pm rain, high 75. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Friday Night,. After a very bumpy start to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Storms cause delays, damage in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Strong pop-up thunderstorms hit many different areas of central Ohio throughout the day Saturday, with the rain forcing many event organizers to delay or even cancel their plans. Sometimes the roads across the region were quiet and then all of a sudden, the rain and, in some areas, hail, came pelting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

No injuries after wires fall on vehicle in south Columbus

A person escaped injury Friday when power lines fell on a vehicle in south Columbus. No injuries after wires fall on vehicle in south …. Ohio bill would firearm vendors to include lock with …. Tuition hike, student loan debt hurting Ohio State …. Inflation impacting summer travel. Friday evening...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot & humid start to the weekend ahead of showers and storms

Today: Partly cloudy, few isolated pop-ups late, high 89. Tonight: Rain & t-storms, some strong to severe, low 68. Sunday: Showers & am storms, partly sunny later, daytime high 69. Monday: Mixed clouds, high 69. Tuesday: Chance pm rain, high 78. Wednesday: Showers, afternoon t-storms, high 80. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wet start to the day ahead of near record heat

Today: Early morning showers & storms, turning sunny, hot, and breezy, high 90. Saturday: Partly cloudy, muggy, hot, storms later, high 90. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance p.m. showers: highs 76. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good morning and happy Friday!. We’re starting off the morning with rain and storms ahead of near record...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clearing, breezy and much warmer, weekend storms

Take another look at this morning’s perfectly shaped thunderstorm system, which was very impressive on radar and shaped like a mini-hurricane, marking a distinctive rotating mid-level disturbance spinning off lines of thunderstorms! This was our morning rush hour experience. Early rain and storms have moved east of the region. Skies will gradually clear through the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Storms overnight, hot weather coming to Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms around midnight and later, low 66. Friday: Early morning showers/storms, turning sunny, hot, and breezy, high 90. Saturday: Partly cloudy, muggy, hot, storms later, high 90. Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, high 76. Monday: Some clearing, high 69. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Thursday Night,. Rain...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Should Ohio gun vendors include trigger locks with sale of firearm?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While serving as the Mayor of Toledo, Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson said her administration handed out free gun-locking devices to local residents. The Democratic lawmaker wants to bring those efforts back – this time across Ohio. Hicks-Hudson and Rep. Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma) recently introduced House Bill 661, which would require federally licensed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Fighting inflation; Dems scrambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Inflation is up, gas prices are higher than ever, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low. “There’s been a 92 percent increase today compared to when the Biden administration came in,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who added he’s hopeful all of these issues can […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy