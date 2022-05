Footage from the viewpoint of an Everton fan during the pitch invasion has emerged, and it shows that Patrick Vieira was harassed as he headed to the changing rooms. Everton were 2-0 down against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, and considering they've never come back from that score at half time in the history of the Premier League it seemed like relegation may have been staring them in the face.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO