Rochester, MN

Rochester’s Citywide Garage Sale is This Weekend

By Carly Ross
 5 days ago
It's officially garage sale season! I'm a big fan of garage sales so I'm super excited that the Rochester Citywide Garage Sale is this weekend. Part of the reason I like garage sales is because I obviously like the fact that if you find what you're looking for it saves you...

103.9 The Doc

How Donating Your Unwanted Items Can Help a Rochester Non-Profit

Two things you probably already know about me: I love garage sales and I love animals. You may also know that I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, MN! Then you put all of that together and you get... the Paws and Claws Rummage Sale, which is coming up at the beginning of June. And donating items that you don't want anymore can really help.
103.9 The Doc

Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the first three months of this year. The total from the first quarter of last year was a record-high $243 million.
103.9 The Doc

Rochester DMC Transit Project Price Tag Rises to $150 Million

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board met today and was presented with an update on the proposed Link Bus Rapid Transit project. The update included some enhancements to the original proposal, which have contributed to an increase in the overall price tag of the massive project, According to the presentation, the estimated cost has risen from about $114 million to nearly $150 million since the original project was submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. The presentation indicated the higher price tag would not impact the local share of the overall cost, which is just under $59 million, but the revised application boosts the federal government's contribution to about 60-percent of the total price tag.
103.9 The Doc

Face Masks Now Required At Rochester’s Edison Building

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Face masks are now required for all staff and visitors at the Edison Building, which serves as the headquarters for Rochester Public Schools. RPS issued a statement late Monday that indicates the site “has met or exceeded 5% of staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported this week."
103.9 The Doc

Former Rochester Chateau Theater Operator Sues City

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester City Council Monday approved an agreement with Threshold Arts that is expected to lead to a reopening of the Chateau Theater. Meanwhile, the previous operator has sued the city for damages it says were suffered while it was trying to open and run the building.
103.9 The Doc

Minnesota DFL State Convention Underway in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota DFL Party’s state convention is officially underway at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Delegates officially endorsed Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan to run for a second term Friday. “Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids...
103.9 The Doc

Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 63 south of Racine and a mini-van was traveling west on 280th Street just before 5:30 p.m.
103.9 The Doc

How To Find A Sugar Daddy or Sugar Mama In Minnesota

A new study published by Swansea University reveals that money is one of the deciding factors for women when they consider potential mates. Researchers studied nearly 2-million dating profiles and found men with higher incomes were 3.5 times more likely to attract women. The study was brought up on our...
103.9 The Doc

$1.5 Million Paid by Minneapolis to Man Beaten by Police Officers

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man who was beaten by Minneapolis police officers and charged with attempted murder for a shooting that occurred while Minneapolis was being rocked by rioting the day after George Floyd's death has accepted an offer by the City of Minneapolis and the officers involved to settle his civil lawsuit for $1.5 million.
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man May Face Bias-Related Assault Charge

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has been arrested for an incident that police say involved racism. A 47-year-old Hispanic man told police he was getting out of his vehicle in the 800 block of 4th St SE around 11:00 pm Monday when he heard racial slurs from across the street. The man who was yelling also accused the victim of sexually assaulting young children.
103.9 The Doc

Avian Flu Confirmed in Dead Geese Found at Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Avian Flu has been confirmed in the six geese found dead at Rochester’s Silver Lake Park last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the confirmation late Thursday. A city spokesperson said the DNR is not likely to do any additional testing and it can be expected that there may be a few additional geese that pass over the coming months.
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Experiences 2nd Straight Day of Record Heat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - What has turned into a record-breaking heatwave continues to fuel severe thunderstorms across Minnesota, but forecasters are predicting gorgeous weather conditions heading into the weekend. The unofficial high temperature at the Rochester airport this afternoon reached 94-degrees, which easily surpassed the previous record high for...
103.9 The Doc

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

