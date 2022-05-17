Parker family legacy room opens with new exhibit Ancestral Ascension

• Friends of Holmdel Open Space will celebrate National Trails Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4. All are invited to hike a portion of the Ramanessin Brook Greenway. Meet at 10 a.m. in the Holmdel High School parking lot near the Duncan Smith Theatre. Walk along sections of the Ramanessin Brook Greenway to Village School. Hikers will use the new Bell Works-Bayonet Farm connector trail. Bring day-pack with lunch and rain gear. The overall distance will be 4 to 5 miles at a moderate pace. Shuttles will be used so this can be a one-way hike. Registration is not required, but will help organizers plan for shuttles. Details: Ralph, 732-264-8482. FOHOS raises money for preserving open space in Holmdel, maintains Holmdel’s greenway trails, and promotes the public’s enjoyment of Holmdel’s parks and open spaces by sponsoring seasonal greenway walks and outdoor activities.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO