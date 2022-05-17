ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Parker family legacy room opens with new exhibit Ancestral Ascension

By Submitted Content
 5 days ago
RED BANK — In celebration of the third anniversary of the opening of the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, the nonprofit foundation announces the opening of the Parker Family Legacy Room to honor a family of doctors, dentists and educators who were the vanguard of Black pride and upstanding civic leaders...

Tri-Town News Datebook, May 25

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled a paper shredding event so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. A shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 in Howell at the Memorial/Adelphia School, 485 Adelphia Road (Route 524). County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Details: See the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Independent Datebook, May 25

• Friends of Holmdel Open Space will celebrate National Trails Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4. All are invited to hike a portion of the Ramanessin Brook Greenway. Meet at 10 a.m. in the Holmdel High School parking lot near the Duncan Smith Theatre. Walk along sections of the Ramanessin Brook Greenway to Village School. Hikers will use the new Bell Works-Bayonet Farm connector trail. Bring day-pack with lunch and rain gear. The overall distance will be 4 to 5 miles at a moderate pace. Shuttles will be used so this can be a one-way hike. Registration is not required, but will help organizers plan for shuttles. Details: Ralph, 732-264-8482. FOHOS raises money for preserving open space in Holmdel, maintains Holmdel’s greenway trails, and promotes the public’s enjoyment of Holmdel’s parks and open spaces by sponsoring seasonal greenway walks and outdoor activities.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Princeton University appoints vice dean for innovation

Princeton University has a new vice dean for innovation after it was announced by the university that Craig Arnold is set to hold the position come July. Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and director of the Princeton Institute of Materials, will begin in his new position on July 1.
PRINCETON, NJ
Examiner News Briefs, May 18

Allentown Borough Administrator Laurie Roth has reported that on May 4, approximately 100 people attended a Communities United meeting at the Newell Elementary School. She said Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts and Upper Freehold Township residents Micah Rasmussen and Keith Becker discussed their desire to see smart development on the Stein property.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for May 18)

A career fair to recruit law enforcement professionals will be held at Middlesex College on May 24 from 2-7 p.m., held in West Hall on the Edison campus, 2600 Woodbridge Ave. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume. The fair will include representatives from every municipal police department in...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Rider University honors Class of 2022

Rider University hosted three commencement ceremonies last week. On May 12, the university honored the graduate Class of 2022 on campus in Rider’s Alumni Gym. Judith M. Persichilli ’80, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, addressed the graduates and received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
PRINCETON, NJ
News Transcript Datebook, May 18

• Temple Shaari Emeth, 400 Craig Road, Manalapan, will host a blood drive from 3-8 p.m. May 31. Appointments are preferred. For an appointment, visit https://nybc.org/newjerseydrive, sponsor code 70269, or call 800-933-2566. Walk-ins accepted if spacing allows. Donors have a chance to win a grill. Sponsored by New Jersey Blood Services, a division of the New York Blood Center.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Examiner Datebook, May 18

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • Allentown was a stop on the Underground Railroad and local historian John Fabiano will...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Residents are uniting to discuss impacts of regional development

The mayor of Allentown, Thomas Fritts, opened a community meeting on May 4 in the Newell Elementary School auditorium. Approximately 100 people attended, including two current members of the Township Committee from Upper Freehold Township. Mayor Fritts chaired and moderated the meeting which included two speakers, a slide presentation and...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Chamber's Young Professionals Group summit inspires positivity, teamwork and leadership

“Back to the Future” was the theme of the 2022 Leadership Summit hosted by the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group, where participants – including emerging and established professionals – were inspired by speakers from a variety of fields who discussed how they overcame the challenges of COVID and achieved success.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jewish Federation delegates participate in Washington, D.C., conference

Leaders from Monmouth and greater Middlesex counties – the area served by the Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey – recently joined with hundreds of other advocates from around the country in Washington, D.C., for the Jewish Federations of North America’s Washington Conference to urge the nation’s leaders to combat anti-Semitism and hate crimes and to increase funding for Jewish communal security.
MIDDLESEX, NJ
'Grease' at Axelrod PAC

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents the musical Grease for three weeks, June 3-19 at the Vogel Auditorium. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway opening, this production of Grease is directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens, whose resumé includes the revivals of Chicago on Broadway and the West End and Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
