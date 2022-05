Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was named a Heisman favorite prior to the 2021 season, but he didn’t live up to those expectations. As a sophomore, he finished the season completing 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Although he dealt with a plethora of injuries to offense personnel, he was ultimately the signal-caller for a team that finished 11th in the ACC in passing yards per game. With Uiagalelei’s underwhelming year in the rearview mirror, Brad Crawford of 247Sports believes that Uiagalelei enters his junior season as a potential bounce-back candidate. Here’s what Crawford had to say. You...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO