Wilbraham police looking for missing 74-year-old woman

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police need assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Monday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, Sandra Stephens was visiting her son in Palmer on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. and did not return home to the Orchard Valley Senior Living Center in Wilbraham. She was last seen on Monday at 7:39 a.m. in Coventry, Connecticut at the police department asking for directions back to Palmer.

She is 74-years-old, weighs 130 lbs, is 5’02 tall, and has brown hair. Sandra was driving a 2005 blue Subaru Forrester with a MA 9616KM plate. Police also note her childhood home and mother’s grave site are in Wallingford, Connecticut.

If she is seen or her car is located, contact your local police department or the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.

