Keyshia Cole Reacts to Antonio Brown's 'Harsh' Instagram Caption: 'I Saw a Black Man That Is Going Through the Motion'

Shine My Crown
 5 days ago

Keyshia Cole

Last week, NFL free agent Antonio Brown ignited rumors that he and R&B songstress Keyshia Cole are dating after reposting a video of her with a tattoo of his initials on her back.

The clip was first posted in April. However, Brown shared it again, this time with the caption: "You ain't pimpin until you hit a RnB Diva."

Cole's fans did not take kindly to the caption, questioning why she would date a man who would be speaking about her so disrespectfully in public.

"Let's keep it gangsta. You know what, I saw a Black man that is going through the motion. I'm not a Black man, but I identified with how heavy it can be. He might not care about that, I don't know. I don't know, you know what I'm sayin'?" she said on Instagram Live.

"I think he made it very clear that he didn't want to receive it. He was like, 'Baby I like you,' at first and now. I think maybe that's just what it is. My point wasn't even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more," she added. "It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh... Maybe he don't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that."

Cole has been defending the alleged relationship on social media. Despite the criticism, she maintains that she is doing just fine.

The Wolf girls
5d ago

I think she needs to focus on herself. She's had a hard time in the dating game. She has to learn to love self first. Looking for love in all the wrong places.

124
nicnak
5d ago

He disrespected one the best organization in football one of the beat coaches in football plus he quit on his team in the middle of a game just last year…What? You think he was going to disrespect an early 2000’s RnB singer 🤷🏽‍♂️

63
Manman
4d ago

I really love Keyshia Cole & especially her music because it's got me through some of hardest times BUT whyyyyy Keyshia 🥺 I actually feel so bad for her because it's like she's looking for love in all the wrong places, she's looking for someone to love her & accept her no matter who it is &. what they have going on. If you go back to Keyshia show in the early 2000s she literally said she been looking for all this since she was a child.She suffered from alot of childhood trauma that carried on in her relationships

Shine My Crown

