Keyshia Cole Reacts to Antonio Brown's 'Harsh' Instagram Caption: 'I Saw a Black Man That Is Going Through the Motion'

Keyshia Cole

Last week, NFL free agent Antonio Brown ignited rumors that he and R&B songstress Keyshia Cole are dating after reposting a video of her with a tattoo of his initials on her back.

The clip was first posted in April. However, Brown shared it again, this time with the caption: "You ain't pimpin until you hit a RnB Diva."

Cole's fans did not take kindly to the caption, questioning why she would date a man who would be speaking about her so disrespectfully in public.

"Let's keep it gangsta. You know what, I saw a Black man that is going through the motion. I'm not a Black man, but I identified with how heavy it can be. He might not care about that, I don't know. I don't know, you know what I'm sayin'?" she said on Instagram Live.

"I think he made it very clear that he didn't want to receive it. He was like, 'Baby I like you,' at first and now. I think maybe that's just what it is. My point wasn't even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more," she added. "It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh... Maybe he don't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that."

Cole has been defending the alleged relationship on social media. Despite the criticism, she maintains that she is doing just fine.