Lawrence, KS

Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

 5 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...

Riley County Arrest Report May 22

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JAMES CLINTON REDRICK SR, 61, Manhattan, Driving under the influence; 4th or subsequent conv; blood/breath .08 or > and Failure to stop at accident; Injury or damage over $1000; Bond $5000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Second Kan. man jailed after fatal hit-and-run crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run have made a second arrest. Just before 3:30 a.m., Sunday, police responded to a report of a motorcycle vs passenger vehicle at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Officers arrived...
TOPEKA, KS
Adult, 3 Manhattan teens hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Stroud, Brandon JL Stroud, 15, Manhattan, was westbound on Marlatt Avenue and attempted to turn south on to Kansas 113. The driver...
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD: Suspect in alleged stabbing is in custody

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a woman's stabbing and asking the public for help to find him have made an arrest. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday the Riley County Police Department reported they had 44-year-old Jarman Morgan in custody. Police want to speak to Morgan after a 27-year-old woman...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kan. man accused of terroristic threat in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a wanted Kansas man on multiple charges in Missouri. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Alexzander S. Green of Atchison, on a Boone County Missouri warrant, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held without bond for alleged terroristic threat, felony harassment...
ATCHISON, KS
Road rage led to fatal Kan. grocery store parking lot gunfight

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal gunfight in a store parking lot in Lawrence have identified the men who died as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both of Lawrence, according to police department spokesperson Kim L. Murphree. Investigators believe the initial interaction between the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KC oks settlement for arrests during George Floyd protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers' actions without being arrested. The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Riley County provides updated COVID-19 information

PIO - Riley County. (RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 20, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between May 7-13. The Incidence Rate per 100,000 is 35.0, putting Riley County in the MODERATE incidence category which is 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Run for the Wall riders will stop in Junction City

Run for the Wall visits Junction City Sunday evening. This is the cross country motorcycle ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Local spokesman Dave Eckel said the riders will travel from I-70 north on Washington Street through the Avenue of Flags to Heritage Park. That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony in the park and dinner for the riders at the Eagles Lodge. Eckel anticipated approximately 300 motorcycles and about 470 people are due to arrive in Junction City about 6 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Father, daughter celebrate degree completion at Barton Community College at Fort Riley

Father and daughter celebrate associate degree completion at Barton Community College at Fort Riley; daughter participates in college commencement before high school graduation. Dawayne Krepel, 42, and his daughter Kathryn, 18, both accepted their associate degrees from Barton Community College at the Fort Riley Education Services commencement ceremony Thursday afternoon...
MANHATTAN, KS
Commission considers parking management for Aggieville Garage

At the May 17 Manhattan City Commission meeting, the governing body considered a paid parking management plan for the Aggieville Garage to start in January 2023. The parking management program will include the use of a License Plate Recognition (LPR) system for parking management and enforcement. The Parking Management Program, beginning in 2023, would consider hourly rate structures, permitted parking for employees, and leased and reserved parking, as well as event, weekend, and safe-driving rates.
MANHATTAN, KS
4th and Poyntz intersection work begins Monday

Beginning Monday the intersection of 4th Street and Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan will be closed in all four directions for street repairs. According to a social media post by the City, slow down and use extreme caution in the area. Workers will be on site working to close the intersection and set detouring. This work is expected to take about five days, depending on weather conditions.
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

