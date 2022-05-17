Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

Run for the Wall visits Junction City Sunday evening. This is the cross country motorcycle ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Local spokesman Dave Eckel said the riders will travel from I-70 north on Washington Street through the Avenue of Flags to Heritage Park. That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony in the park and dinner for the riders at the Eagles Lodge. Eckel anticipated approximately 300 motorcycles and about 470 people are due to arrive in Junction City about 6 p.m.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO