Charlotte County, FL

550lb gator takes a dip in Charlotte County family’s pool

By Olivia Hyde
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Charlotte County family got quite the surprise recently when they woke up to find a large alligator swimming in their pool early Saturday morning.

The gator tore through the lanai screen at the home on Rio De Janeiro Dr. in Deep Creek around 1:30 a.m. before making its way into the water, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The family woke to the loud noises from the pool area when they found the gator having a swim in their pool.

Officials said the animal weighed more than 550 pounds and measured 10’11.”

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office along with an alligator trapper from the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the scene to wrangle the gator.

FWC officers said gator mating season is happening now in southwest Florida and humans should expect an increase in sightings.

Officials with FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

Wildlife officers administer a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to be proactive with complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, officers will dispatch one of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

