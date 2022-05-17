ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana college grad gives birth, receives degree hours later in hospital ceremony

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugFJj_0fgrJ3Dk00

NEW ORLEANS — Just one day after she gave birth to a baby boy, a Louisiana woman received another special delivery at the hospital – her college degree.

According to WDSU and WVUE, new Dillard University graduate Jada Sayles went into labor Friday night, just hours before her commencement ceremony was slated to begin Saturday morning.

In a series of tweets, the university’s outgoing president, Walter M. Kimbrough, said Sayles texted him to say she had been admitted to the hospital and would be missing graduation. Her newborn son arrived Saturday, he said.

The next day at the hospital, Kimbrough gave Sayles her own graduation ceremony as her family looked on, the news outlets reported.

“I did something today I have never done before in 18 years as a college president. I conferred a degree in a hospital,” Kimbrough tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He went on to share videos of Sayles accepting the degree while wearing a cap and gown.

“I even did the tassel part of commencement!” Kimbrough captioned one of the clips. “This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Sayles took to Twitter to share photos from the ceremony.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to be my degree; instead I got my baby,” she tweeted. “My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
WSOC Charlotte

15 hospitalized after bus overturns on Maryland interstate

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Fifteen people were hospitalized Sunday after a passenger bus overturned onto its side along a Maryland interstate, authorities said. Forty-seven people were passengers aboard a Megabus that was traveling south on Interstate 95 near White Marsh when it flipped at about 6:55 a.m. EDT, The Baltimore Sun reported.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#College Degree#Hospital#Wdsu#Wvue#Dillard University
WSOC Charlotte

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSOC Charlotte

Federal officials sue Virginia dog breeding facility, seize at least 145 beagles

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal officials are suing a Virginia dog breeding facility for allegedly breeding dogs for research. They also seized at least 145 beagles on Thursday. The Associated Press says the Envigo RMS facility have been sued by federal officials for multiple animal welfare concerns. They have been under investigation for months after concerns have grown from animal rights groups and lawmakers who helped to pass animal welfare measures recently. The facility operates in Cumberland County and since July 2021, has housed up to 5,000 beagles.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Creator of 'Star Wars' X-wing and Death Star dies at 90

Colin Cantwell, the man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films, has died. He was 90. The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that Sierra Dall, Cantwell's partner, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday. Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE...
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy