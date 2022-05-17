ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

3 weeks until Primary Day in Iowa

By Zach Fisher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVpOL_0fgrIViE00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Ballots are printed and are ready for primary voters to cast their ballot on Election Day, June 7.

The Polk County Election office has ballots ready to start being mailed out on Wednesday, May 18, to absentee voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots need to be in an election office by 8 p.m. the night of the election to count. Early voting begins this Wednesday as well and lasts until June 6.

“Right now we have all the ballots printed, we are in the testing process to make sure everything is accounted for,” said Jamie Fitzgerald, (D) the Polk County Auditor. “And we will start mailing those out first thing Wednesday morning.”

Visit our election page by clicking here!

The early voting window and the absentee ballot mailing date are different for this election and the Polk County Auditor wants all voters to be prepared.

In Polk County, there are 327,961 voters that are registered to vote in this primary. There are only Republican or Democrat ballots for primary elections, so if a voter isn’t registered with either party they are unable to vote. But, voters are able to register to vote and change party affiliation on election days in Iowa.

“You have to be a registered member of either the Democratic party or the Republican party. Now you can change that on election day, say you are one party and want to change to the other to vote for a candidate that moved you,” said Fitzgerald. “You can definitely do that if you are a ‘no party’ or you are registering to vote for the first time.”

Even with some of the date changes for absentee ballots and early voting, Fitzgerald said he expects there to be a voter turnout just like in 2018’s primary election.

Michael Lang found guilty of murder of Sgt. Jim Smith

“It’s pretty close to the same kind, even with the shortened window to participate by early vote, you are going to see lines at times here in Polk County,” said Fitzgerald. “But we think the numbers are going to be pretty similar to what they were in 2018.”

There were 52,000 votes cast in the 2018 primaries in Polk County; with just over 8,000 Republicans voting and 43,000 Democrat voters.

There is a new absentee ballot drop box outside the Polk County Election office that will be used for this election. If you have questions about a voting deadline or where your polling location is visit the Polk County Auditor’s website or the Iowa Secretary of State’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

Central Iowa chase ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Iowa Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, IA
Elections
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Primary Election#Absentee Voters#The Polk County Auditor#Republican#Democrat#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school state track and field day three highlights and results (5-21-22)

DES MOINES, IOWA — Saturday attendance: Record 9,712 (previous record:9,090 in 2010)Three-day attendance: Record 39,415 (13,896-Thursday; 15,807-Friday;9,712 Saturday…previous 3-day record: 38,161 in 2016)Weather: Temperature at 9 a.m. for the start of the meet was 48 degrees under overcast skies with winds from northwest to southeast at 11 mph. The sun arrived at 10:40 a.m. with the temperature at […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCAU 9 News

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
TENNESSEE STATE
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Musketeers win first championship since 2002

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers have won the Clark Cup Championship for the fourth time in Musketeer history.   According to a release from the United States Hockey League (USHL), the Muskies were victorious over the Madison Capitols on Saturday with a score of two to one in overtime.   The […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy