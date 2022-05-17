3 Eco-Friendly Wedding Flower Ideas That Are Simple and Impactful

One of the perks of celebrating Father's Day in June is that the weather is likely to be gorgeous, so it's the ideal time to enjoy a meal outside. Grilling just happens to be an activity lots of Dads enjoy; you do the prep work, and then let him get involved in the outdoor cooking if he likes. To inspire you, we've created a menu Dad will love. It's centered around an elevated backyard burger, along with our grilled vegetable antipasti, charcuterie, and creamy burrata cheese. Our Grilled Peach Old Fashioned, a simple yet elevated take on a classic cocktail, is the perfect side kick. For the final course, we propose a stacked brownie sundae ice-cream cake. Ready to show Dad how much you care? Get our recipes and menu, as well as handy make-ahead tips that you won't want to miss.

