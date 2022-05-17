3 Eco-Friendly Wedding Flower Ideas That Are Simple and Impactful

Jetted tubs are a luxurious thing to have, but if they aren't cleaned correctly, these tubs can quickly turn into a nightmare. Worst case, jetted bathtubs become virtual cesspools of gunk, bacteria, and mold; this is especially true with some older models, says Leanne Stapf, the COO of The Cleaning Authority. We asked Stapf to share a step-by-step guide to cleaning a jetted tub, which is something that should be tackled at least one per month. "Due to wear and tear, stagnant water gets trapped in the pipes, producing harmful bacteria," she says. "Most modern jet tubs have overcome this issue, but it is still important to thoroughly clean out any tub regularly." There's good news, too: The more you cycle through the steps below, the easier the process will be each time.
