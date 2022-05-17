ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

This Turkey BLT Recipe from Kentucky Will Make You Really Freaking Hungry

By Chadwick Benefield
103GBF
103GBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I absolutely love BLT sandwiches. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches are my jam. I've ordered them from a wide variety and range of restaurants- from Big Dipper in Owensboro to Bar Bacon in New York City. If I am in any kind of deli, there's a 95% chance that I am...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
RECIPES
SCDNReports

Ice Cream Recall in Ohio After Packaging Mix-Up

The FDA is warning Ohio families about a potentially dangerous packaging mix-up involving non-dairy ice cream. According to the agency, Hood is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Turkey, KY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blt#New York City#Food Drink#Big Dipper#Kentucky Legend
103GBF

Dragonhunters are a Rare Species Found in Indiana

If you have never heard of a Dragonhunter, you're not alone. Before this morning, when my friend tagged me in a comment on Facebook, I had never heard of one either and despite the scary-looking creature in the photo my friend was drawing my attention to, it turns out it isn't quite so scary after all - at least not for humans.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Easy DIY Mosquito Trap That’ll Keep You Bite Free

The mosquitoes are back and in full force. Here's a little trap that you can make to help eliminate them from your yard. I don't know about you, but I have a BAD mosquito problem in my yard. I can't even walk outside for two minutes without having to swat those pests away. It's a nuisance that nobody wants to deal with. Maybe you have tried citronella candles while sitting on your patio. That helps for sure. Perhaps you have lemongrass or peppermint plants in your yard to help keep the mosquitoes away. Somehow it seems that they are all only so effective. It's always good to have another way to keep the mosquitoes away from you while you're hanging out in your yard.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Southern Fried Okra

A delicious southern staple, this Fried Okra is a classic recipe that comes together in less than 20 minutes. The perfect side dish to any southern meal!. In the south, we like to fry vegetables or cook them to death with pork. It's really the only proper way to eat vegetables - ha! Okra is absolutely amazing, if you give it a chance. If you've never tried it, I hope to have you sold on okra when you make it because it really is just that good. This Fried Okra Recipe goes great with any dinner meal that you make, especially if it is of the southern kind. It is also great to just whip up as an appetizer and munch on with some dipping sauce. However you serve it, this Fried Okra is one recipe that you need to add to your must make list.
RECIPES
Fox News

Southern baked beans for a BBQ side dish: Try the recipe

For National Barbecue Month this May, we’re highlighting a series of mouthwatering recipes from smoked meats to side dishes. Today, we’re swooning for these Southern-inspired baked beans from the food blog The Cagle Diaries. Melanie Cagle, founder of The Cagle Diaries, says her husband loves to "fancy it...
RECIPES
Salon

The best butter for baking comes from . . . Trader Joe's

Our test kitchen goes through pounds and pounds (and pounds) of butter every week. Maybe it's for sautéeing kale, mashing potatoes, or scrambling eggs. But, most often, it's for baking. I don't need to tell you that unsalted butter is the default for baked goods, from chocolate chip cookies...
FOOD & DRINKS
103GBF

Illinois Youngster Discovers Mushroom That Looks Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

I guess I need to get out into Mother Nature a little more often (or at all) because I'm missing out on the opportunity to find some really neat and strange stuff. For the time being, I guess I'll have to rely on other people finding cool stuff and sharing pictures online. In this case, I want to shout out Josiah and Meghan Evans, who shared these pictures of their son holding a massive mushroom.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Watch Out For This Baby Formula Scam In Indiana

It's no secret that there is a baby formula shortage, and it was only a matter of time before scammers began to take advantage of it. Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of Similac formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy