Expect new road closures around Fort Drum beginning Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and families will be able to enjoy the river in Alexandria Bay in June with the return of Riverfest. The annual event will take place on June 16 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will give attendees the option to take part in a variety of activities, according to the Fort Drum FMWR. People at the event will be able to take a riverboat tour of the Thousand Islands with a stop at Heart Island for a tour of Boldt Castle, enjoy family and MWR Carnival Games, a barbeque lunch, and more.

