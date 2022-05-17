ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

Expect new road closures around Fort Drum beginning Wednesday

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Work will begin on the next portion of Fort Drum’s Enduring Freedom Road on Wednesday. Beginning May 18, work will be done on...

www.informnny.com

informnny.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in several New York counties, including Lewis County. The NWS stated that the watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The storms are expected to affect Cayuga and Oswego Counties as well, including the cities of Auburn, Fair Haven, Lowville, and Oswego.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Car drives off Watertown bridge, into Black River, driver safe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Fire Department has released details regarding a water rescue early Friday morning. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 5:41 a.m. on May 20 to a reported car in the Black River near the Eastern Boulevard Bridge in Watertown. Upon arrival, Watertown fire personnel found […]
WATERTOWN, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Fort Drum, NY
Government
City
Fort Drum, NY
informnny.com

Oswego multi-family residence damaged in fire

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A large multi-family residence in Oswego was damaged in a structure fire on Friday, according to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department. According to the department, volunteers responded to aid the City of Oswego in a 4th alarm structure fire at 110 West Bridge Street around 4:20 a.m. on May 20. The department reportedly sent a full engine company, rescue, and Chief Engine to the scene.
OSWEGO, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Essex; Franklin; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; St. Lawrence; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE WARREN
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

North Country community honors soldiers, veterans on Armed Forces Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) —It’s no question that Fort drum has a strong impact on the North Country community, but on Saturday residents and soldiers were able to recognize the influence of military members both locally and across the nation in honor of Armed Forces Day. Soldiers and residents...
WATERTOWN, NY
#Road Closures#Freedom Road
informnny.com

Riverfest returning to Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and families will be able to enjoy the river in Alexandria Bay in June with the return of Riverfest. The annual event will take place on June 16 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will give attendees the option to take part in a variety of activities, according to the Fort Drum FMWR. People at the event will be able to take a riverboat tour of the Thousand Islands with a stop at Heart Island for a tour of Boldt Castle, enjoy family and MWR Carnival Games, a barbeque lunch, and more.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

Officials with the New York State Police have announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Mitchell J. Redner, 30, of Boonville, was charged in Boonville on May 8 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Nolan...
HERKIMER, NY
FL Radio Group

One Driver Killed in Route 31 Accident in Wayne County

One driver was killed and another hospitalized following a two-car collision on State Route 31 in the town of Lyons late Friday morning. State Police say Nancy Delork, of Lyons, was traveling west when her car crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck an eastbound car head-on. Delork was airlifted to Strong for treatment of her injuries.
LYONS, NY
informnny.com

Village of Canton working to offer renewable energy to residents

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Board of Trustees and Sustainability Committee is working with Joule Community Power to give residents within the village the option to utilize renewable energy. The new energy source would be offered through Community Choice Aggregation, which is a program that would allow the...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys Pamelia trailer home

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were at the scene of a trailer home fire in the town of Pamelia early Friday morning. The home at 24143 County Route 32 -- also known as Bush Road -- is a total loss. Firefighters were called there just after 4:30 a.m. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two North Country residents involved in personal injury head-on in Lowville

LOWVILLE- A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Lowville, NY sent two drivers to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, authorities say. It happened right around 8:15 a.m., near the intersection of Number Three and Rice Roads. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, April Haas, 49, of Carthage, NY was...
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two people die in overnight house fire near Cazenovia

Cazenovia, N.Y. – Two people died in an early morning house fire near Cazenovia early Thursday, according to the fire chief. Around 12:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a house at 3205 Larkin Rd. was on fire and two people may be trapped inside, according to Madison County 911 Center dispatches. The home is in the Town of Fenner.
CAZENOVIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Pickup truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown gas station is temporarily closed after a pickup truck drove into it Wednesday morning. The crash at the Fastrac at the corner of State Street and Eastern Boulevard happened shortly before 5 a.m. Watertown police Detective Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto says the crash was...
WATERTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY State Police looking for a missing 27-year-old

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police in Williamson are looking for Jacob Will, age 27, who was last seen on Tuesday morning. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the town of Ontario and was wearing jeans, a blue hoody, work boots, and a baseball hat. Troopers have obtained information that Will may be in the town Gates.
ONTARIO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man released on charges following brief pursuit in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN AND WATSON- A Lewis County man is faced with a swath of charges, including animal cruelty, following a brief pursuit Wednesday, authorities say. Jared G. Lehman, 37, of the town of Watson, is officially charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest; unlawfully fleeing in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment in the second-degree, all according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

