Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, the rating is for the $6.19 million General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2022. City officials have announced that the Series 2022 bond issue will be used to fund a variety of City projects that have recently been completed, are currently underway, or will be underway in calendar years 2022 and 2023.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO