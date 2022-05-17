‘Live Your Life for Others’. Jay Wright Inspires at Villanova Graduation

Image via FOX 29 Philadelphia.

“I’m in awe of each one of you. Your determination, resiliency, and fortitude will go down in history. I’m so proud to be a part of you today. I hope you will consider me to be an honorary member of the class of 2022.”

Those words rang out at Friday night’s commencement for Villanova’s Class of 2022 graduates, remembered as the class that graduated despite the pandemic, reports Fox 29.

Delivering the commencement speech was Hall of Fame and NCAA national champion men’s basketball coach Jay Wright. Wright announced his retirement last month.

Graduate Sophia Scoboris said the campus petitioned to have Wright as the speaker when his retirement was announced.

Wright also received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

“As selfish as it is, I’m glad he’s coming out with us,” said Chemical Engineering graduate Francesca Stadtman. “I feel like it was a nice shared experience we had together.”

For more than 20 years Wright has inspired leading the Wildcats. His proudest accomplishment, he said, is that every player in the four-year program earned their degree.

“Live your life for others. Be kind and selfless. Be smart and be a lifetime learner. Never stop learning,” Wright said.