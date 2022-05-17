ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Factbox-Four key facts about India's record LIC IPO as shares tumble on debut

By Nupur Anand
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaHP1_0fgrDBqD00

(Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India fell nearly 8% on their market debut on Tuesday despite the country’s largest ever IPO being oversubscribed at the top of the price range.

The government raised around $2.7 billion from selling a 3.5% stake in state-owned LIC which commands a majority of the market.

The listing comes as India’s IPO market is slowing, with first-quarter proceeds raised through India’s primary markets worth $995 million via the three largest IPOs compared with $2.57 billion a year earlier, EY said in a report on Monday.

Here are four key points regarding LIC’s listing:

PRICING

The price range for LIC’s issue was set between 902 and 949 rupees per share. LIC offered a discount to employees and retail investors of 45 rupees per share, while policyholders were given a discount of 60 rupees per share.

Investors bid for 478.4 million shares compared with the total 162.1 million on offer. Apart from retail and institutional investors, a clutch of foreign investors and several domestic mutual fund houses had bid for its anchor book.

INVESTMENTS

The insurer has an investment of 9.8 trillion rupees in equities as of December 2021 and about 4% of total of the National Stock Exchange’s market cap is held by LIC.

It also has assets under management of 39.56 trillion rupees as of Sept. 30, 2021 - more than three times the total AUM of all private life insurers in Asia’s third largest economy.

COMPETITION

The firm is a household name in India and has a majority market share. However, new business has been growing at a tepid pace compared to some other players and increased competition from private insurers has led to the firm losing some ground.

LIC’s market share has dropped to 63% from 66% in 2019, according to data from the insurance regulator. The company now expects the market share to settle around current levels as it boosts its digital presence and ramps up distribution channels.

CUSTOMER BASE AND DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

LIC has sold over 280 million policies and has the largest agent network in the country with 1.33 million registered agents as of December.

The agent network has played a key role in drumming up interest among policyholders ahead of the IPO.

The Mumbai-based insurer also has the highest brand value of $8.65 billion in FY21, according to a report by Brand Finance which also valued it as the tenth most valuable insurance brand globally.

($1 = 77.5570 Indian rupees)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Zombie unicorns: Indian startups go from feast to famine

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The valuation of Meesho, the Indian e-commerce rival of retail giant Amazon, more than doubled last year to $5 billion, after marquee investors such as SoftBank and Fidelity pumped in hundreds of millions of dollars. They aimed to ride a boom in India’s tech startups,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sachin Bansal’s firm fails to secure India bank permit

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday rejected four applications including Bansal’s Chaitanya (the micro financing unit of Navi Technologies), saying they were “not found suitable” for running full-fledged banks in the world’s second-most populated market. Tuesday’s decision is a major blow to Bansal, who has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Insurance Policies#Factbox#Lic#Ey#Aum
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giants Barclays and Goldman Sachs Back $500,000,000 Crypto Tech Firm

Financial behemoths Barclays and Goldman Sachs are investing in Elwood Technologies, a crypto infrastructure and market data platform founded by billionaire Alan Howard. In a new press release, the crypto trading platform says that it raised $70 million in the Series A funding round that was co-led by Goldman Sachs and early-stage venture fund Dawn Capital.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

India’s Cars24 cuts 600 jobs

The Cars24 layoff, which represents about 6% of the startup’s workforce, affects staff across multiple divisions, a person familiar with the matter said. A spokesperson for Cars24, a “Series G” startup valued at $3.3 billion, insisted in a statement that the move was “business as usual.”
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500's ESG index

In a blog post Wednesday, the S&P explained why it kicked Tesla out of its ESG index earlier this month. It said that Tesla's "lack of a low-carbon strategy" and "codes of business conduct," along with racism and poor working conditions reported at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, affected the score.
FREMONT, CA
Markets Insider

Singapore tech billionaire's wealth shrinks by 80% amid global tech selloff, poor earnings, and regulatory pressures from one of its most promising markets, report says

Forrest Li's wealth went from $22 billion to just $4.7 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. A big portion of his wealth was in shares in Sea, a gaming and e-commerce conglomerate he founded in 2009. Sea's share price tanked amid poor earnings, a global tech selloff, and regulatory pressures from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy