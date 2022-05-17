ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crashes Delay Traffic On 6th Ave Between Lakewood, Denver Tuesday Morning

By Jack Lowenstein
 5 days ago

(CBS4) — At least two crashes on 6th Avenue caused delays to morning commuter traffic Tuesday.

There was a large delay on 6th Avenue eastbound near Federal Boulevard that had cleared by 7:15 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Another crash involving a rollover on 6th EB blocked the on-ramp for Wadsworth Boulevard and remained active as of  7:25 a.m. Copter4 was above the scene while traffic was slowly getting by both scenes Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

