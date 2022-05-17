ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New Philippines president Marcos Jr accused of falsely claiming to have a degree from Oxford

By Namita Singh
 5 days ago

Philippines ’ presumptive next president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a former dictator, is drawing backlash for misrepresenting his educational qualifications.

Nicknamed “Bongbong”, Mr Marcos has claimed in earlier interviews to have earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oxford.

However, the University recently denied this claim.

“According to our records, he did not complete his degree but was awarded a special diploma in social studies in 1978,” Oxford said while responding to a freedom of information request by a UK-based Filipina supporter of his nearest rival Leni Robredo , according to The Guardian.

Mr Marcos’s campaign website had stated: “He completed his undergraduate studies at Oxford University and graduated with a special diploma in Social Studies.”

Last October, his chief of staff Victor Rodriguez had said that Mr Marcos “has always been forthright on his conferment of a special diploma in social studies by the distinguished university” and has “never misrepresented his Oxford education”.

Without clarifying if Mr Marcos indeed finished his undergraduate studies at the British university, his chief of staff had added: “We stand by the degree confirmation which was issued by the University of Oxford. It is up to anyone to question or challenge this with the said university.”

The UK-based Filipina who moved the FoI request with Oxford said Mr Marcos should “stop misrepresenting his special diploma, which is clearly not a degree”.

“It’s clear he did not complete undergraduate studies,” she said, adding that although the degree may not be so important, the misrepresentation is a “reflection on his personality and character”.

Mr Marcos, 64, secured a landslide win on 9 May after he received more than 31 million votes, double that of his closest rival, the outgoing vice president Leni Robredo, according to preliminary results.

The final results will be officially declared only later in May after all votes are counted, and the winner will take office on 30 June for a single six-year term.

His electoral triumph, in what’s projected to be one of the strongest mandates for a Philippine president in decades, represents a dramatic reversal of the “people power” revolt in 1986, which ousted his father following years of human rights violations.

While Mr Marcos lost the 2016 vice-presidential race to Ms Roredo, his electoral win this May did not surprise many, with Philippines’ fact-checkers noting that his campaign relied on a disinformation campaign aimed at white-washing the family’s chequered history.

“We have seen disinformation falsely claiming that the Philippine economy during the Marcos Senior regime was the golden age,” Meeko Angela Camba, head of a fact-checking initiative focused on public figures at Vera Files, a Philippines journalism and fact-checking outlet, told Poynter .

“The generalised spread of disinformation has created an environment which has made it difficult for many voters to make informed decisions at the polling station,” Charles Santiago, a Malaysian lawmaker and chairperson of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Parliamentarians for Human Rights, told CNN.

“Even though the electoral process has been conducted in a formally correct manner, we are concerned that voting choices based on lies and harmful narratives could have seriously undermined the integrity of the elections and democracy itself.”

Comments / 31

LagrangePoint
4d ago

Portent of things to come. ...If a person can lie about attending such a prestigious institution, what kind of trust do you have about everything else he does? ...remember you'all drank the kool-aid.

Reply(2)
5
Arti D
5d ago

Just proves once again, those who forget, or change, their history are doomed to repeat it.

Reply(3)
10
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
BBC

What the Marcos' return to power means for the Philippines

History has come full circle in the Philippines. A ruling family which was driven out of power 36 years ago, accused of spectacular greed and brutality, is all but set to return to Malacañang - the presidential palace. It is a stunning blow to those in the Philippines who...
US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
