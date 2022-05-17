ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wayne Rooney spoke to Jamie Vardy about Rebekah Vardy during Euro 2016

By Pa High Court Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGosv_0fgrCWEr00

Wayne Rooney spoke to Jamie Vardy about Rebekah Vardy’s “media activities” during the Euro 2016 tournament because they were “causing problems and distractions”.

The former England player, who captained the national team during Euro 2016, said in a witness statement prepared as part of Mrs Vardy’s libel claim against his wife Coleen Rooney that he was asked by a member of Football Association staff to speak to Mr Vardy.

He said: “I remember getting pulled to one side by a member of the FA staff.

“I was asked to speak to my teammate Jamie Vardy about the fact that Becky’s media activities were causing problems and distractions which the FA wanted to avoid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbMLw_0fgrCWEr00

“I think Becky had some kind of column in The Sun about Euro 2016. I obviously had bigger things to focus upon at the time but I agreed to speak to Jamie because it was easier than pushing back against the FA.

“I relayed to Jamie what I had been told by the FA and Jamie said he would speak to Becky about it.

“I was then asked during a press conference about the fact that I had spoken to Jamie about Becky’s media activities.

“I did not see the article but apparently there had been a story in The Sun about my conversation with Jamie about Becky.

“The issue didn’t go any further than that.”

I don’t read the press, particularly The Sun, and I have never been particularly active on social media

Wayne Rooney

Mr Rooney also said he had no idea about his wife’s sting operation to find the person behind leaks from her private Instagram account until after she published the post in which she claimed it was Mrs Vardy’s account in October 2019.

However, he said Mrs Rooney did tell him she suspected Mrs Vardy in the months before the reveal post.

He said: “During 2017, I recall Coleen being really frustrated that posts/stories that she had uploaded to her private Instagram account were being leaked to The Sun.

“Whilst it was obviously upsetting Coleen, I didn’t want to get involved. I don’t read the press, particularly The Sun, and I have never been particularly active on social media – or at least I wasn’t active on social media at the time.

“Coleen keeps a lot to herself and I just didn’t pay much attention to the matter at all.

“In around January 2019, whilst we were living in the US, I recall Coleen again being distressed about the fact that private information that she had uploaded to her private Instagram account was being leaked to The Sun.

“I remember she uploaded something on Twitter to make it clear that she was aware of what was happening and that she was unhappy about it.

“I think it was around this time that Coleen had mentioned to me that she thought it could be Becky.

“Again, being the person that I am, I didn’t pay a massive amount of attention to it but I hoped that the leaks would stop now that Coleen had gone public and that would be the end of the matter.

“I didn’t speak to anyone else about the fact that Coleen suspected it was Becky.

“I now understand that Coleen uploaded various fake posts, including one about gender selection, one about returning to TV and one about our basement flooding, all of which were false, all of which were accessible only by Becky’s Instagram account and all of which appeared in The Sun.

“I had no idea about any of that until Coleen uploaded her post on 9 October 2019.

“I don’t read the papers or online articles and whilst I am on social media, I am not particularly active and certainly wouldn’t monitor Coleen’s private Instagram account or speak with her about content she had been uploading.

“I don’t even think Coleen and I discussed the specific articles as they appeared in The Sun.

“Coleen didn’t even mention to me that she was going to upload her post prior to it being published on 9 October 2019.

“I was in the US at the time the post was uploaded, the time zone is around four or five hours behind the UK.

“Had I known what Coleen was up to in terms of trying to catch Becky out and making it all public then, irrespective of whether it would have changed her mind, I would have spoken with Paul Stretford (Mr Rooney’s adviser) about it to get his view.

“The fact that I never spoke to Paul about the matter demonstrates my very limited knowledge and involvement.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails Man City achievement and credits title rivals Liverpool

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City’s stars and title rivals Liverpool after Sunday’s breathless comeback victory secured a fourth Premier League triumph in five years and sparked bedlam.A decade on from Sergio Aguero sealing the crown in a jaw-dropping 3-2 final day win, a rocking Etihad Stadium witnessed similar drama just as the title appeared to be slipping out of their grasp.Matty Cash and ex-Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho scored against stunned City, who knew the crown would head along the M62 to Anfield if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds eventually found a way to beat well-drilled Wolves.Liverpool ended up 3-1 victors but City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

My players are legends, says Pep Guardiola after Manchester City’s title success

Pep Guardiola branded his Manchester City stars “legends” for securing a fourth Premier League title in five years following a breathless end to the season against Aston Villa.A decade on from Sergio Aguero sealing the crown in a jaw-dropping 3-2 final day win, a rocking Etihad Stadium witnessed similar drama just as the title appeared to be slipping from their grasp.Matty Cash and former Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho scored against stunned City, who knew the crown would head to Anfield if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds eventually found a way to beat well-drilled Wolves.Liverpool ended up 3-1 victors but City by that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League Golden Boot 2022: Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah share top scorer award

Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah have been jointly crowned winners of the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2021/22 season.The Tottenham forward went into the last day of the campaign in second place behind the Liverpool man, but two goals for the South Korean in a 5-0 win over Norwich City saw a late turnaround for the individual award.With the Egyptian left on the bench for the Reds, the opportunity was there for Son and his side to go goal-crazy against the league’s bottom, and already relegated, team.And that ultimately proved the case as Son scored the fourth and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick thankful to Brighton for helping Man Utd secure Europa League spot

Ralf Rangnick was thankful Brighton helped Manchester United qualify for next season’s Europa League following their own 1-0 loss away to Crystal Palace.Rangnick left the hotseat by telling incoming boss Erik Ten Hag to focus on improving the team spirit at Old Trafford.The Red Devils saw a sorry campaign end with another defeat after Wilfried Zaha’s first-half goal but they avoided the embarrassment of dropping into the Europa Conference League after West Ham were unable to win at Brighton.It meant United finished the season in sixth but there would have been little positives for Ten Hag to take after he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko gives heartfelt thanks for support

Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears as he thanked Manchester City for their support after clinching his fourth Premier League title with the club.The Ukraine international has been a key figure in City’s latest success despite the emotional turmoil he has suffered since Russia’s invasion of his homeland in February.Zinchenko came off the bench and made a significant contribution as City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point on Sunday.“At some point, especially in the beginning, I didn’t think too much about football because it is impossible to live with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Joshua among sports stars supporting bullied boy who lost his finger

Boxer Anthony Joshua and footballer Jadon Sancho are among those who have sent messages of support to an 11-year-old boy who lost his finger while “fleeing school bullies”, the boy’s mother has said.Raheem Bailey was beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday, Shantal Bailey said.Ms Bailey, 28, said her son tried to escape school but got his right-hand ring finger caught while climbing a fence, and it later had to be amputated.She said Raheem has faced “racial and physical abuse” since he started secondary school at Abertillery Learning Community in South Wales in September.The family have received...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jesse Marsch always believed Leeds would stay in the Premier League

Jesse Marsch insisted he always believed Leeds United would stay in the Premier League after they clinched safety on the final day of the season with a 2-1 victory against nine-man Brentford.Leeds went into the match at the Brentford Community Stadium needing to better Burnley’s result at home to Newcastle and did so as the Clarets went down 2-1.Leeds took the lead in the second half through Raphinha’s 56th-minute spot-kick and, after substitute Sergi Canos headed an equaliser for the Bees, Jack Harrison fired an injury-time winner to ensure Leeds beat the drop.“I believed that we were going to do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Association#Fa#The Sun About Euro 2016
The Independent

Man City again provide title drama as Pep Guardiola rectifies errors from his bench

I swear you’ll never see anything like this again. But honestly, when Manchester City have a league title to win and lose on the last day, who knows what can happen?They had been here before, of course. This was the fourth time they led a title race going into the final day in recent memory, the third at the Etihad, and one of those was just about the most extraordinary moment English football has ever witnessed. And just in case anyone needed a helpful reminder of it, the Etihad’s jumbotron replayed the ‘93:20’ moment shortly before the start of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City pledge to ban fan after attack on Robin Olsen during pitch invasion

Manchester City have apologised to Robin Olsen and vowed to indefinitely ban the fan who attacked Aston Villa’s goalkeeper during Sunday’s pitch invasion.Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation after Everton fans invaded the pitch on Thursday and fans streamed onto the field on Sunday after City’s 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa which secured the Premier League title.Club statement: Aston Villa— Manchester City (@ManCity) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley relegation pain ‘will always be there’, caretaker boss Mike Jackson admits

Burnley’s caretaker manager Mike Jackson said he did not expect the pain of relegation to ever go away after a final-day 2-1 defeat to Newcastle ended the club’s six-year stay in the Premier League.The Clarets began the day needing to match Leeds’ result at Brentford but fell 2-0 down to goals from Callum Wilson – the first from the penalty spot after an inexplicable Nathan Collins handball – before Maxwel Cornet’s 69th-minute strike sparked a late fightback which fell short as Leeds’ win condemned Burnley to the drop.Jackson, who replaced Sean Dyche last month, had made Burnley favourites to avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrea Radrizzani looks forward with Jesse Marsch after Leeds retain Premier League status

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes head coach Jesse Marsch is “the man to take this club forward” after they retained their Premier League status.Marsch’s side won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day and in bettering Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle – the Clarets lost 2-1 – Leeds survived.Majority shareholder Radrizzani said in a statement: “Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.“As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fernandinho says fifth Premier League title with Man City is ‘dream come true’

Fernandinho says winning the Premier League for a fifth time is a “dream come true”, especially as he is leaving Manchester City this summer.The Brazilian international joined City in 2013 and has since won the English domestic title in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. It was a tough ask for City as they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa but they pulled off a sensational comeback to win the game 3-2. City, in the end, needed to beat Villa as Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1. If City had lost or drawn against Villa the Reds would have been crowned champions.“To...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

Manchester City staged a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to win the Premier League title after scoring a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.In just five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench and scored twice, as Rodri also scored with a remarkable strike.Manchester City snatched the title from second-placed Liverpool, which could have overtaken City with a victory over Wolves.City managed to turn the game around after a dismal first-half performance and made Liverpool’s eventual win redundant.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp likens strength of Liverpool squad to having ‘Ferraris in the garage’Man City will give everything to secure title in final game, Guardiola says'The best moment of my life': Sergio Aguero reacts to his new statue
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A week of shame: Football’s pitch invasion battle

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen became the latest victim of pitch-invasion violence when he was attacked during Manchester City’s title celebrations at the Etihad Stadium.Sunday’s events came after ugly scenes earlier in the week, with incidents at Goodison Park and Vale Park after fans spilled onto the pitch, while a supporter was jailed for assaulting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp at Nottingham Forest.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the incidents to have occurred in recent days.Tuesday – City GroundNottingham Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks on Thursday after he deliberately charged at Sheffield United’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel keen for takeover to be completed to begin Chelsea rebuild

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s transfer market “disadvantage” deepens every day that the Blues’ takeover remains incomplete.The Chelsea boss insisted the Blues’ “hands are tied” while Todd Boehly’s Stamford Bridge club purchase continues to be held up.The Roman Abramovich era officially ended with Chelsea beating already-relegated Watford 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to cement their third-place finish.Ross Barkley netted the final goal of Abramovich’s tenure, after 19 years and 21 trophies.Boehly was on hand to watch the Blues complete their season, but the US magnate cannot leap into transfer action with the west Londoners still operating under a strict temporary Government...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes furious as West Ham let Europa League chance slip

West Ham United boss David Moyes warned his players they will be out of the door should they repeat the dismal second-half performance which cost the club a Europa League return.The Hammers, who suffered semi-final heartbreak in the continental competition just over two weeks ago, were on course to snatch sixth position from Manchester United after Michail Antonio put them ahead against Brighton.But second-half strikes from Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck earned the Seagulls a deserved 3-1 success to prevent Moyes’ men capitalising on United’s 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.The east London club must be content with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We want to be safe’: Patrick Vieira reveals concerns over fan incidents on pitch

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has spoken publicly for the first time about his incident involving a fan at Everton on Thursday and admitted he feared for his own safety and that of his players.The 3-2 midweek win for the Toffees secured their Premier League status and sparked a pitch invasion at Goodison Park, the latest in a long line to occur in England after similar scenarios at Nottingham Forest, Northampton and Port Vale during the past week.As Vieira was walking off the pitch to the away dressing room, he appeared to be repeatedly goaded by a fan and then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Brilliant’ James Maddison can do no more to get England call, Brendan Rodgers insists

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison can do no more to earn an England recall.The midfielder struck his 18th goal of the season in a final-day 4-1 stroll against Southampton.Maddison, who also has 12 assists this term, has not played for England since his debut against Montenegro in 2019 and Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate names his Nations League squad on Tuesday.“He can’t do any more (to return to England). He will be delighted with the season he has had,” said Rodgers after Ayoze Perez scored twice and Jamie Vardy also netted.“He has been absolutely brilliant. He is...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jubilee celebrations day by day as UK gears up for bank holiday weekend

National celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend include a star-studded pop concert, a carnival pageant and the lighting of thousands of beacons across the world.The Queen is said to be looking forward to the ambitious commemorations, which have been years in the making.At the age of 96 the Queen has mobility issues, and now uses a walking stick.Buckingham Palace has said her presence at the Jubilee events may not be confirmed until the day.Here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch:– Thursday June 2The official programme begins with the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy