Politics

Queen shows subtle support for Ukraine during surprise appearance

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
 5 days ago

Just days after Ukraine triumphed with the public vote at Eurovision, the Queen has shown her own subtle support for the war-stricken nation with her choice of clothing during her latest public appearance.

Making a surprise appearance at Paddington station on Tuesday morning to open the long-awaited Elizabeth line , Her Majesty wore a sunshine yellow coat, with a matching hat adorned with blue flowers.

Yellow and blue are the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Prior to her attendance, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.

“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

It is the third in-person appearance the Queen has made in less than a week after spending the majority of 2022 making virtual-only appearances due to ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen’s outfit was a Stewart Parvin double-wool crepe coat with an A-line silk dress in shades of yellow, royal blue and turquoise, and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

The Queen also used a walking stick as she arrived on the platform to greet Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford.

It’s not the first time the Queen has shown her support for Ukraine since Russia invaded the nation in late February.

During a meeting with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on 8 March, the Queen showed her support in another subtle way - by having blue and yellow flowers placed in the vase behind her.

During the meeting with Trudeau, the monarch, who is required to take a neutral stance on political matters, also wore a blue-patterned dress.

Additional reporting by PA

Justin Trudeau
Boris Johnson
#Ukraine#Russia#Buckingham Palace#Silk#Ukrainian#Transport For London#Canadian
