ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Whit Gallery Hosting TEDxStCloud Open Mic Night

By Sarah Mueller
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- People will be sharing “ideas worth spreading” at an event in St. Cloud this week. A TEDxStCloud Open Mic...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Big Sports Weekend in the St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- The hospitality industry in the St. Cloud metro area is going to get a huge shot in the arm this weekend with four big sporting events in town. Events are being held in St. Augusta, Waite Park, St. Cloud and Sartell. Mike Johnson is the Sports and Special...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesotans in Vegas – Rookie Mistakes to Avoid (and things to do)

I have been to Las Vegas probably close to 10 times or so. It's one of our favorite go-to vacation spots. I know everyone thinks of gambling when they think of Las Vegas, but there is SO many other things to do. Obviously there is the gambling part, but you don't need to do that. In fact, with everything else there is to do, you could avoid that completely... I said you COULD.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Mic Night#Design#Whit Gallery#Bucket List Attractions
96.7 The River

SCSU Adds Professional Selling Institute

ST. CLOUD -- The ribbon was cut Monday at a first-in-the-state professional selling institute at St. Cloud State University. The Per Rassmussen and Nina Skage Professional Selling institute at the Herberger School of Business will provide for the teaching of advanced sales techniques. Denny Bristow, chairman of the marketing department at SCSU, explains students will get first-class instruction in an often overlooked area of business.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
96.7 The River

Kwik Trip To Offer Bitcoin ATMs

UNDATED -- You’ll soon be able to trade Bitcoin at Kwik Trip. Texas-based Coinsource has announced plans to put Bitcoin ATMs in the more than 800 Kwik Trip locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. According to a news release Monday, officials from Coinsource say they’ll offer record low...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy