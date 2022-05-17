NKOTB concert at AAC moved to Monday to accommodate Mavs NBA Playoff game

About the only people in North Texas who are sad about the Dallas Mavericks' win on Sunday are fans of the boy ban New Kids on the Block.

When the Mavs beat Phoenix to advance to the NBA Western Conference Finals, it meant Game 3 of that best-of-seven series would be played this Sunday at American Airlines Center where the New Kids were scheduled to give a concert as part of their Mixed Tape tour.

That concert has now been delayed until Monday night.

The band is taking it in stride, saying in part, "Congrats to the Dallas Mavericks on tonight's win...all tickets for the original show day will be accepted for the new show date on Monday, May 23rd."

Not all the NKOTB fans are that easy-going about it. One posted on Twitter: "I’m so sad that the date changed! We had a huge girls weekend planned with BHs flying from all over and none of us can make the new Monday show." Another writes: "This breaks my heart. Was sooo looking forward to our girls weekend together! I’m so sorry."

