Bobcats qualify for 5A state golf tournament

Five Leavenworth Rotary Club scholarships recently were awarded to students in the community. Pictured, from left, are Rotary Club Scholarship Chair Tamara Sevcik, Justin Johnston (Pleasant Ridge High School, $2,000), Kylar Jaccard (Lansing High School, $1,000), Mallory Price (Leavenworth High School, $2,000), Khushi Patel (Lansing High School, $2,000), Tristan Simpson (Leavenworth High School, $1,000) and Rotary Club President Shari Hansen. Rotary Scholarship Committee members were Ellen Bogdan, Dawn Weston, Timothy Moran, Brian Wepking, Marcia Irvine, Patrick Proctor, Gwyneth Hawk, Steve Wiegers, Larry Turgeon and Tiffany Andrews. Tamara Sevcik.
