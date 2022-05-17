Bobcats qualify for 5A state golf tournament

Frances M. Sanders, 93, Atchison, Kan. died Monday, May 16, 2022 at Amberwell Hospital of Atchison. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kan. with Rev. Jeremy Heppler as celebrant. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery at Mooney Creek. A parish rosary was recited on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison with visitation following until 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association and may be left in care of the funeral home. It was Frances’ request that funeral attendees are not to wear suits and ties.

