Topeka, KS

Bobcats qualify for 5A state golf tournament

Leavenworth Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree members of Basehor-Linwood’s boys golf team are returning to the Class 5A...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth County athletes qualify for Class 5A state track and field championship meet

Eleven track and field athletes from Leavenworth County earned regional championships Friday at De Soto. Lansing junior Jamale Williams won both the boys discus and shot put with throws of 156-10 and 48-03.25. Basehor-Linwood junior Brenna Lynn placed first in the girls discus and javelin with throws of 124-09 and 130-11. Leavenworth sophomore Aarion Pickens…
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Lansing places 12th at 5-1A Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship meet

LENEXA – Lansing had a historic two days at the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship meet. As a team, the Lions recorded 67 points to place 12th at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center, their second-best state finish in program history. Swimming in A finals Saturday, Lansing’s 200-yard freestyle relay…
LANSING, KS
Leavenworth Times

Ines L. Riegle

Memorial services for Ines L. Riegle, 86, Lawrence will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Ines passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at LMH Health. Ines was born on February 4, 1936, in Chanute, Kan., the daughter of Beauford M. and Alverena...
LAWRENCE, KS
Leavenworth Times

Sandra Kay Pamperl

Sandra Kay Pamperl, 74, of Leavenworth, Kan. passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Sandra was born on February 27, 1948 in El Dorado, Ill. to Lester and Ruby Coffman. On January 24, 1978 in Fort Riley, Kan. she married Ronald Pamperl. Sandra graduated college with an associates degree.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Frances M. Sanders

Frances M. Sanders, 93, Atchison, Kan. died Monday, May 16, 2022 at Amberwell Hospital of Atchison. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kan. with Rev. Jeremy Heppler as celebrant. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery at Mooney Creek. A parish rosary was recited on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison with visitation following until 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association and may be left in care of the funeral home. It was Frances’ request that funeral attendees are not to wear suits and ties.
ATCHISON, KS
Leavenworth Times

Carol Ann Perry

Carol Ann Perry, 78, of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. John Hospital. She was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Leavenworth, one of five children to Edwin and Edith (Overfield) Heintzelman. Carol graduated from Leavenworth High School. She worked for the Department of the Army, Munson Army Hospital...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

ROTARY AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS

Five Leavenworth Rotary Club scholarships recently were awarded to students in the community. Pictured, from left, are Rotary Club Scholarship Chair Tamara Sevcik, Justin Johnston (Pleasant Ridge High School, $2,000), Kylar Jaccard (Lansing High School, $1,000), Mallory Price (Leavenworth High School, $2,000), Khushi Patel (Lansing High School, $2,000), Tristan Simpson (Leavenworth High School, $1,000) and Rotary Club President Shari Hansen. Rotary Scholarship Committee members were Ellen Bogdan, Dawn Weston, Timothy Moran, Brian Wepking, Marcia Irvine, Patrick Proctor, Gwyneth Hawk, Steve Wiegers, Larry Turgeon and Tiffany Andrews. Tamara Sevcik.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

CHALLENGE COIN DESIGN

Leavenworth County Commission Chairman Mike Smith, center, presents a gift card to Lyric Yost, a Tonganoxie High School sophomore, as other county commissioners look on. The gift card was presented in recognition of Yost’s design for a county challenge coin. Her design features a drawing of the Buffalo Soldier Monument at Fort Leavenworth. Also pictured are Commissioners Doug Smith, Jeff Culbertson, Vicky Kaaz and Mike Stieben. John Richmeier.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Commissioners discuss how to spend ARPA funds

Improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, establishing a Boys and Girls Club and assistance to downtown businesses. These are some of the options discussed by Leavenworth city commissioners regarding how to spend federal funding awarded to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

