LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A pretrial hearing was delayed Friday until June 2 for the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

