Calloway County, KY

Former State Trooper Dies In Calloway Shooting

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 5 days ago

A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy, who was retired from Kentucky State Police, and a second person were killed in a shooting near the Marshall County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say they were called to investigate an...

www.wkdzradio.com

wkdzradio.com

Authorities Search For Missing Juvenile In Hopkinsville

Emergency personnel are looking for a missing teenager in the area of Gilkey Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says they are searching for 16-year-old Nariah Stevenson who takes several medications and went missing in Hopkinsville. She is describe is a female, five foot seven...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Oak Grove Shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on Tyler Street in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man was located just outside of a mobile home with multiple gunshot wounds just after 2 am. Shortly after an ambulance arrived, the Christian County Coroner’s Office was called...
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Calloway County Deputy Chief Cash Remembered In Moving Eulogy

The CFSB Center in Murray served a much different, noble purpose Saturday afternoon — when more than 1,000 friends, family and acquaintances filled the lower arena’s bowl to pay final respects for slain Calloway County Chief Deputy and Princeton native Jody Wayne Cash. He was 44 years old,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Benton Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit

A Benton man was charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 18-year-old Trevor Towner on Kentucky 1682 and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph turning onto Greenville Road. The pursuit came...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Ask For Help Locating Oak Grove Murder Suspect

Authorities are looking for a Clarksville man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Tyler Street in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 18-year-old Gailon Toler of Clarksville was located just outside of a mobile home with multiple gunshot wounds just after 2 am.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

TBI Investigating Stewart County Officer-involved Shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is handling the case of a officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Stewart County, Tennessee. According to Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray the incident occurred Saturday evening in the area of Hayes Road when deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. When they arrived, the deputies located the vehicle in the area of Tennessee Highway 46. Deputies reportedly attempted to talk the driver out of the vehicle, but he refused. The driver then pointed a weapon at deputies and refused to get out of the vehicle. The driver fired multiple shots at the deputies, who returned fire and killed the suspect.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Vehicle Hit In Hopkinsville Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road at the intersection of East 1st Street in Hopkinsville damaged to vehicle Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 1 p.m. they were called to the area for a report of shots fired but were unable to locate anyone involved. Just before 3 p.m. someone reported...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Choking Woman

A Hopkinsville man was charged with choking a woman on Oak Tree Villa Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Demaria Nance applied pressure to a woman’s throat restricting her breathing. The report does not indicate what led to the incident or what was used to apply...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Drug Possession

A man was charged with possession of drugs after a warrant arrest on North Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 37-year-old Billie McRoy was arrested on warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. During the arrest, he was reportedly found to have a plastic bag with a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Cadiz Road Crash

A wreck on Cadiz Road at the intersection with Everett Lane in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 42-year-old Marybeth Briggs of Hopkinsville was crossing US 68 from Everett Lane when she pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 41-year-old Larry Skaggs of Brownsville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Home Badly Damaged In Fire

A home on Howell Street in Hopkinsville was badly damaged in a fire Saturday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says they were called to the home for a report of a possible fire and found the living room engulfed in flames just before 11 p.m. No one...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Pan Attack

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for assaulting a woman Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say on May 3rd 35-year-old Dezeron Brewer was arguing with a woman over doing the dishes when he struck her with a pan and then took her phone and tablet stopping her from calling for help.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash

A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees. A man who was reportedly riding on the outside of the vehicle was severely injured and was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Thursday Night Crofton Crash

A wreck on Madisonville Road at Empire Road sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before midnight Katelyn Bledsoe was northbound when she swerved to miss a deer and hit a guardrail. Bledsoe was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Shoes And Money Stolen In Bassett Street Burglary

A Hopkinsville woman reported a burglary on Bassett Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $1,000 in cash along with various pairs of shoes were taken without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,400. No arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Arrested For Stealing Booze From Retailer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he reportedly took alcohol from a Hopkinsville business Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Michael Evans was seen by Walgreens staff allegedly taking two bottles of Jack Daniels without paying for them. He later entered the store again to reportedly buy an iced tea and was found to have a brand new pair of socks in his pocket along with synthetic drugs.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Paving Work on KY 164 in Trigg County to Begin Wednesday

Paving work is set to begin next week on a section of Kentucky 164 that is the usual topic of citizen complaints when work is announced in other parts of Trigg County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a 4.1-mile section of Roaring Springs Road from the South Road east to Burkey Road will be milled and paved starting Wednesday.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

‘Check Out Cadiz’ Continues Through Saturday

The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Open House, called “Check Out Cadiz,” continues Saturday after a warm and inviting Friday — with 13 local businesses participating in the cultivation of clientele. Those involved come from a wide range of needs: Wildcat Chevrolet, Cadiz Dino Lube, Prickly Peach...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Graham Requests Recount in Ward 7 Council Race

A recount has been requested in the Republican primary for the Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council race after potential irregularities were discovered. Mark Graham, through his attorney Ben Fletcher, filed a petition for the recount Friday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court. The county board of election and Graham’s opponent, Doug Wilcox, are named as respondents in the action. Election returns had Wilcox with 185 votes and Graham with 184.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

