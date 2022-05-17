Former State Trooper Dies In Calloway Shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is handling the case of a officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Stewart County, Tennessee. According to Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray the incident occurred Saturday evening in the area of Hayes Road when deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. When they arrived, the deputies located the vehicle in the area of Tennessee Highway 46. Deputies reportedly attempted to talk the driver out of the vehicle, but he refused. The driver then pointed a weapon at deputies and refused to get out of the vehicle. The driver fired multiple shots at the deputies, who returned fire and killed the suspect.

STEWART COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO