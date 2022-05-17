ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

City of Texarkana Survey Wants to Know Good & Bad During Pandemic

By Lisa Lindsey
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We got through the pandemic, it at least most of it. How did you do? Was it hard financially? What about emotionally? The City of Texarkana Texas wants to know how well you made it through and how well our community did. The Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents came together at Village Square Apartments in an effort to show appreciation and shine a positive light on their community. Sherri Stewart put the event together in hopes of strengthening the bonds between residents and surrounding neighbors. Members of the Shreveport Fire Department and the Shreveport Police Department were also in attendance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Praise Academy at Lakeside doing community good

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Give for Good was a big success this year and one local private school topped the leader board, Praise Academy at Lakeside raised over one hundred forty-one thousand dollars to support important community initiatives. The faith-based school was founded in 2015 by the group People...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System launches CHRISTUS On Demand Care for anyone across Shreveport-Bossier

CHRISTUS Health is drastically expanding access to health care across Shreveport-Bossier with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Health
City
Texas City, TX
Local
Texas Health
Texarkana, TX
Government
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana, Texas launching new initiative to encourage residents to get involved

TEXARKANA — The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. Texas side mayor Bob Bruggeman encourages residents to consider applying. “From the Airport Board to the University Planned Development District, the recommendations provided...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

City of Shreveport says company declined offer to manage community pools this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport released a statement on Thursday, May 19 regarding the management of SPAR pools. “Today, the company that was originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR pools, declined the City of Shreveport’s offer. Procedures outline that we move to the next proposal, but it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years. The City of Shreveport and SPAR are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for local youth this summer.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport’s State Office Building Is Moving to Downtown

Louisiana is moving forward with plans to move the state office to downtown Shreveport. The current facility at Jordan and Fairfield is in deplorable condition and the state has been spending millions to keep it operating. But now it looks like a deal is done to move those state workers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Health#Poverty#Health Disparities Survey
KTBS

DeSoto doctor, 2 hospital employees gone amid DEA investigation

MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation. In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job. Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition to host first parade

SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition will host the first North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade on June 17. It will begin at the intersection of Commerce Street and East Caddo Street at 4 p.m. and will end at Festival Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Juneteenth (a contraction of June and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
myarklamiss.com

City of Magnolia welcomes 33rd Annual Blossom Festival

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Magnolia began the celebration for their 33rd Annual Blossom Festival and 32nd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off this weekend. The Blossom Festival kicked off on May 20 and will run until May 21. The steak cook off and much more is set for Saturday, May 21.
MAGNOLIA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Department Announces the Opening of a New Station #8

This is another of those stories that is just a little bittersweet to me. Back in the 80's I wanted to be on the Shreveport Fire Department so badly, I even sat through a city council meeting where the city department heads were presenting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. The city, at that time, was under a hiring freeze, and I wanted to see if a new training class was going to be scheduled for the fire department. I had several friends then who were already firemen, and I hung out at #8... a lot... I love that building. It turns out God had other plans for me, (otherwise I wouldn't be here at this awesome job today), so I think it worked out for the best. Seems He knew what He was doing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four puppies are dead after being left outside of an animal shelter in Shreveport, reportedly inside of a Rubbermaid container with the lid on. On Thursday, May 19, the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana posted on its Facebook page that someone left a Rubbermaid container with four puppies inside outside of the Shreveport shelter on Linwood Avenue for more than five hours. The shelter claims the person did not ring the doorbell or come inside, or notify anyone they’d left the puppies there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Southwood High closed on May 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School students will get a three-day weekend ahead of summer break. The Caddo Parish School Board announced that the SHS campus is closed on May 20. The campus is dealing with low water pressure. According to the city, water pressure was restored around 4:15...
CADDO PARISH, LA
marioncoherald.com

There’s a New Mural in Town…

Darlene Taylor Murals of Texarkana works on Jefferson’s newest mural on the side of the “Bankers Building” on Walnut Street in downtown. Art on the Bayou had the mural created to add to the artistic flavor to downtown.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy