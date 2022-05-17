Metro General Manager and Chief Operating Officer resign following news that “that nearly half of Metro’s 500 rail operators have lapsed recertification”
“Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg released the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors:. “The WMATA Board of Directors has accepted Paul Wiedefeld’s decision to make his retirement effective today. In addition, Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader has resigned, effective immediately. “The Board appreciates Paul’s...www.popville.com
