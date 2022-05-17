ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Will NOLA's plan for the summer crime uptick be effective?

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHqw3_0fgr8g9C00

Criminologists agree that crime generally goes up during the summer, but one Loyola expert told WWL he is skeptical that the city’s plan for addressing the expected uptick will be effective.

Operation Golden Eagle 2, as local leaders have dubbed it, will bring back a deployment of Louisiana State Police troopers to bolster NOPD efforts in June and July. NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson touted last year’s Operation Golden Eagle as a success during a news conference last week.

Loyola Criminology Professor George Capowich said he’s skeptical that the original Operation Gold Eagle itself was responsible for the numbers quoted by Ferguson, and he’s skeptical it will accomplish what city leaders say it will this summer.

“We’ve known at least since the 1970s that increasing random marked patrol whether on foot or in car does not have that much of a deterrent effect,” said Capowich, who said it’s because crime is not “random” and instead tends to be clustered in specific areas, at specific times.

Capowich said the usual summer crime increase is in part because warm weather means people spend more time outdoors doing various activities. That leads to more opportunities for crimes via victims and criminals crossing paths, or property being left unwatched.

A primary factor though is the end of school. Capowich said the lack of structure in teens’ lives during this period results in crimes that wouldn’t have been committed during other periods.

“They have more free time, they tend to hang out, there’s more opportunity for peer pressure and juveniles at that age have poor judgment,” said Capowich.

Capowich argued the research shows the best way to head off teen crime during this period is by investing in youth programs like summer education or sports leagues that keep kids busy. That’s because it keeps them in a structured setting that mimics their school routine.

Another point of contention from the Loyola Professor Emeritus? The city’s planned nighttime youth curfew.

“The thing with curfews is the time of day,” said Capowich. “Most juveniles, young people, commit their crimes during the day, if you have an evening curfew you are going to miss the target.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Nola#For The Summer#Louisiana State Police#Nopd#Operation Golden Eagle#Loyola Criminology#Operation Gold Eagle
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy