Accidents

Boy, 16, arrested after teenage brothers die in bridge crash

By Sam Russell
 5 days ago

Two teenage brothers have died after the car they were in crashed into a bridge.

Luke Smith, 17, and his 13-year-old brother Lewis, from Peterborough , were passengers in a blue BMW 320 which left a road and hit a bridge at about 12.50am on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

It happened in Crowland Road near the village of Newborough, close to Peterborough, with the pair taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where they died the following day.

The force said another boy, 16, also from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives

Luke and Lewis' parents

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

In a statement, Luke and Lewis Smith’s loved ones said their deaths have “utterly devastated the family”.

“They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many,” they said.

“Their life has been tragically cut short.

“They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled.

“As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives.”

Police are asking for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the vehicle in the lead-up to it, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact them via the webchat service at bit.ly/3wuXdEl, quoting incident 29 of May 14.

Comments / 44

Hank2
5d ago

I’m sorry but a 16 year old should not be driving with other teens in the car. Too distracting and the driver is not experienced

Reply(6)
47
Sandra Ivette Vasquez
5d ago

My deepest condolences goes out too this young men family. Also sending prayers for the young man driving that will have to face life knowing that he kill his 2 friends.🙏

Reply
20
you don't matter
4d ago

Not much bothers me anymore but this did. I can't fathom what the parents went through and will continue to go through. I wish I scrolled on by. RIP boys 😔

Reply(1)
16
