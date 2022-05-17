ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss announces plan to override Northern Ireland protocol in ‘coming weeks’

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Liz Truss has announced that the government will bring legislation to unilaterally ditch the Northern Ireland protocol, despite a plea from the Bank of England to avoid a damaging trade war with Europe.

The foreign secretary has proposed the bill - due to be published in weeks - as a means of upholding the Good Friday Agreement and re-establishing powersharing in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Boris Johnson said on Monday that an “insurance” policy was needed to fix the deal on how goods enter Northern Ireland from the UK post- Brexit .

