Juventus boss Max Allegri jokes he doesn’t know who Paul Pogba is amid transfer speculation

Juventus boss Max Allegri joked he “doesn’t know” who Paul Pogba is amid speculation the French international is headed to the Italian club this summer.

It’s been reported for the majority of the 21/22 season that Pogba will leave Premier League side Manchester United but the midfielder has been linked with sides like Paris Saint-Germain as well as Juventus.

When asked about the rumours Allegri told DAZN : “ I don’t know him, who is he? Is that an English word? I forgot, it’s been too many years.”

Allegri is being coy about whether Pogba is making a move to Italy and his agency are equally remaining quiet on the deal, despite admitting they have been in talks.

“Pogba is a Manchester United player,” Bianconeri CEO Maurizio Arrivabene told Sky Italia . “We must show respect for him and his squad. Having said that, Pogba’s agents are also the same who represent [Moise] Kean and Luca Pellegrini, so it’s only normal we should meet with them.

“The subject of today’s meeting was not Pogba. If we wanted to talk to Pogba, we would first need to speak to Manchester United. It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the clubs.”

Pogba does have the rest of the season left with United and, if selected, his potential final match with the team will be against Crystal Palace. The game will kick-off at 4pm on Sunday.