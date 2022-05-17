ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man, 38, stabbed to death in fight at Brooklyn supermarket

By Adam Warner
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was stabbed to death outside of a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday afternoon in what was reportedly a fight between two workers.

The victim, Ulugbek Gilasov, was stabbed around 1:50 p.m. in front of Navruz Market on McDonald Avenue, near Avenue O, in Midwood.

Gilasov, 38, suffered a stab wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Police were seen investigating outside the supermarket on Monday afternoon. Photo credit Citizen App

Citizen App video shows an ambulance and several NYPD vehicles outside the supermarket after the stabbing.

Police said a man was taken into custody at the scene as the investigation continues.

The victim and the 30-year-old man in custody both worked at the store and were arguing at the time of the stabbing, the Daily News reported.

