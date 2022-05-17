ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA is expected to approve Pfizer vaccine booster shots for...

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

After being grilled by lawmakers on both sides, FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, signaled the baby formula shortage should ease soon, saying "Within days it will get better but it will be a few weeks before we get back to normal." NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.May 20, 2022.
Jif issues recall of select peanut butter products due to salmonella concerns

Several types of Jif peanut butter are being recalled after the products were linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 14 people nationwide. The J.M. Smucker Co. announced the voluntary recall in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, stating that the recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.
Woman ends up in hospital after taking high doses of CBD, other supplements

A woman who ingested large doses of hemp oil and another plant compound to relieve stress had to be hospitalized in what may be a cautionary tale for people taking herbal supplements. The unnamed 56-year-old patient experienced dizziness in the weeks before, fainted and had a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm...
First emergency flights of baby formula expected Sunday

More than a million bottles of baby formula are expected to land on U.S. soil tomorrow from Switzerland in what’s now turned into a military operation to bring relief to desperate parents and children. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.May 21, 2022.
