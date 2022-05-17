Tuesday Sports

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation’s annual Believe In Education drawing has kicked off with a good start. Less than half of the 4,000 tickets remain. Foundation Director Amy Albers says the lucky winner of the $10,000 grand prize will be announced live during the a break from CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters’ concert kicking off the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert Series on June 3rd: “It’s always a lot of fun for us to be a part of the concert. It’s exciting for the crowd there also because we usually have a few tickets left to sell. Also, this year, we have a County Market $500 Gift Card to throw in the mix, which for some reason, always sounds a lot more fun than giving away $500 in cash.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO