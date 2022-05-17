Tuesday Sports

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville recently recognized three high school seniors with scholarships. The awards were made as part of the Rotary Club’s scholarship program, which provided one $1,000 college scholarship in memory of Staff Sergeant Matthew Weikert, and two additional $2,000 Rotary college scholarships. In order to receive the scholarships, the recipients must be well-rounded students who engage in community service and leadership positions. The Rotary scholarships are open to all students who live within the boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117, regardless of the school they attend. The SSG Matthew Weikert scholarship recognizes service and leadership, and targets – but is not limited to – Jacksonville High School graduates/seniors who are returning to school or are seeking two-year programs.
