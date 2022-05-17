ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Tuesday Sports

 2 days ago

Jacksonville came out a winner against Lincoln 4-0, as they tune up for regionals next week. Elsewhere in Regional baseball play in Class 1A, Calhoun defeated Pleasant Hill 5-1. Calhoun moves on to play Pawnee in the semifinal tomorrow in Hardin. In 2A, Auburn beat Sullivan 11-4. Auburn moves...

IC Alum Lands Alton High Head Basketball, Golf Coach Position

Illinois College alum Dylan Dudley has been named the new head basketball coach at Alton High School. Dudley, a Sullivan High School graduate, played basketball at Illinois College before moving on to the coaching ranks at the college level. Dudley was part of the Blue Boys first ever Midwest Conference Championship teams. He is one of 24 players in program history to score over 1,000 career points. He graduated from Illinois College this a bachelor’s degree in sports management and health in 2005.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Multiple Crashes in Same Location in Virden Sends One To Hospital Yesterday Morning

Two car crashes at the same location on Illinois Route 4 in Macoupin County yesterday morning backed up traffic. Illinois State Police District 18 reports that at approximately 7AM yesterday morning on Illinois Route 4 just north of Meadowlark Lane in Virden, an unnamed vehicle with an unidentified driver was traveling south on Illinois Route 4 just north of Bob-O-Link Street in Virden. A second and third vehicle were stopped in the southbound lane waiting for a vehicle to make a left hand turn. The first vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the third vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction.
VIRDEN, IL
Believe In Education Drawing Off To Strong Start

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation’s annual Believe In Education drawing has kicked off with a good start. Less than half of the 4,000 tickets remain. Foundation Director Amy Albers says the lucky winner of the $10,000 grand prize will be announced live during the a break from CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters’ concert kicking off the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert Series on June 3rd: “It’s always a lot of fun for us to be a part of the concert. It’s exciting for the crowd there also because we usually have a few tickets left to sell. Also, this year, we have a County Market $500 Gift Card to throw in the mix, which for some reason, always sounds a lot more fun than giving away $500 in cash.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
JPD Seeks Information on Recent Jacksonville Shooting

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent shooting. At 12:47 am on Tuesday, May 17th, officers were called to the 600 block of North East Street to investigate a residence that had been damaged after it was fired upon multiple times. Reports indicated that the home was occupied but no one was injured in the shots fired incident.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Three Honored With Jacksonville Rotary Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville recently recognized three high school seniors with scholarships. The awards were made as part of the Rotary Club’s scholarship program, which provided one $1,000 college scholarship in memory of Staff Sergeant Matthew Weikert, and two additional $2,000 Rotary college scholarships. In order to receive the scholarships, the recipients must be well-rounded students who engage in community service and leadership positions. The Rotary scholarships are open to all students who live within the boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117, regardless of the school they attend. The SSG Matthew Weikert scholarship recognizes service and leadership, and targets – but is not limited to – Jacksonville High School graduates/seniors who are returning to school or are seeking two-year programs.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Police Investigating Overnight Drive-By Shooting

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident. Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of North East Street at 12:47 this morning. The complainant told police several shots were fired at their residence with people inside. No injuries were reported. No further information is available....
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Kuchy Named New Facilitator for Pike CEO Program

A Winchester business owner will lead the Pike County CEO program during the next school year. Colin Kuchy will serve as the program’s facilitator beginning this Fall. Kuchy owns and operates Winchester’s Rural Cyclery with his wife Jackie. Kuchy told the Pike Press that he’s seen the effects...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Greene County Farm Bureau Announces 6 Scholarship Winners

The Greene County Farm Bureau announced today 6 winners of $500 scholarship from the three Greene County High Schools. The farm bureau says they received an excellent set of applicants this year for the 2022 scholarships. Winners this year are Wesley Bland from Carrollton High School, Mick Hallock from North...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Co-Founder of 2x4s for Hope Indicted in Adams County on Theft Charges

The co-founder of a Quincy-based group known for building tiny homes for veterans has been indicted on charges by an Adams County grand jury. 63 year old Mark Lawrence made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court yesterday morning after he was arrested on two theft charges following an indictment by an Adams County grand jury last Thursday. Bond was originally set at $200,000 when Lawrence’s arrest warrant was issued, but has since been lowered. Muddy River News reports that Lawrence was allowed the reduction in bond by the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to continue working a job in Missouri.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Morgan County Clerk Reminds Early Voting Begins Thursday

Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois and Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says she wants to make sure voters have all the information they need. She says early voting for the state primary election that will be held this year on June 28th can be completed by visiting the County Clerk’s Office in the Morgan County Courthouse.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Yohn Says He’s Ready For June Trial Date As Pro Se Defendant

A Springfield man defending himself in Adams County Court against charges of home invasion and sexual assault says he’s ready to go to trial next month. Muddy River News reports that 35 year old Bradley Yohn of Springfield told Judge Roger Thomson Wednesday he was ready to proceed to trial on June 21st.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

