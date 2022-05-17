Rebs in the USFL: Week Five

You won’t be seeing Mike Bianco or the infamous camo hats in game two after the Texas A&M Aggies took the first game in the series on Thursday night. Ole Miss was unable to keep the magic and their seven game win streak alive, after falling 10-5 at Swayze Field. The Rebs had all the momentum heading into the final SEC series of the year. Starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia has given Ole Miss everything that they needed the past few weekends, but didn’t bring his stuff in game one. DeLucia only made it through two innings after giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks. In comparison, DeLucia has at most walked two batters in a game this season. Unfortunately, this created a giant hole that Ole Miss just couldn’t climb out of.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO