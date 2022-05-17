ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebs in the USFL: Week Five

By Ruby Draayer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another dominant run for the former Rebs, with two players earning player of the week accolades. After a tough loss to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions last week, Ta’amu and the Tampa Bay Bandits came out with vengeance. Ta’amu threw for 207 yards, with two touchdowns on the day. The...

Related
Ole Miss answers the call against the Aggies

The Rebels could not stop scoring on Friday night, demolishing the Texas A&M Aggies 14-6 in game two. Ole Miss evened the SEC series without its head coach Mike Bianco, after a one-game suspension was issued on Friday night following his ejection late in the ninth inning. Some might say this domination was related to Bianco not being in the dugout on Saturday, but who’s to say...
Texas A&M snaps the Rebels win streak

You won’t be seeing Mike Bianco or the infamous camo hats in game two after the Texas A&M Aggies took the first game in the series on Thursday night. Ole Miss was unable to keep the magic and their seven game win streak alive, after falling 10-5 at Swayze Field. The Rebs had all the momentum heading into the final SEC series of the year. Starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia has given Ole Miss everything that they needed the past few weekends, but didn’t bring his stuff in game one. DeLucia only made it through two innings after giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks. In comparison, DeLucia has at most walked two batters in a game this season. Unfortunately, this created a giant hole that Ole Miss just couldn’t climb out of.
