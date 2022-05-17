Final Odds as Kathy Barnette Faces Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Primary
Barnette is heading into Tuesday's primary in Pennsylvania as the closest rival to the Trump-backed...www.newsweek.com
Barnette is heading into Tuesday's primary in Pennsylvania as the closest rival to the Trump-backed...www.newsweek.com
If people do research before they vote ! THEY will find out what a racist that woman is and that she’s a Democrat in hiding you wouldn’t be voting for her if you knew !!!
Be smart PA voters. Do not let BarnetteBe careful who you vote for PA. I vote for Barnette is like voting for Obama. Tells you what you want hear. Cannot remember where she was allegedly a professor. No detail I or on military. Has she ever had a job? What about her husband? She keeps him hidden. If it’s too good to be true, DO NOT VITE FOR HER
Hope the guy that was voting next to me isn’t typical. He kept complaining to his wife that the form didn’t say whether the candidates were Dems or republicans. PA has a closed primary. Everyone on the voting form is what you are genius…
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 41