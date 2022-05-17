ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Government should not go it alone on Troubles legacy plan, Taoiseach warns

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyZNA_0fgr2Inm00

Ireland’s premier has warned the UK Government against acting alone on plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles .

Micheal Martin said any changes to the mechanisms agreed in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement should be made in conjunction with the Irish Government and the Stormont parties and involve “serious and credible engagement” with victims.

Mr Martin was commenting on a UK Government move to introduce a form of statute of limitations for some perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Under the plan individuals who cooperate with a new truth recovery mechanism would be granted immunity from future prosecution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRiaP_0fgr2Inm00

The move marks a departure from the Stormont House Agreement, which envisaged no type of amnesty for perpetrators.

Mr Martin commented on the UK Government’s legislative move as he addressed a commemoration to mark the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

Thirty three people died in the series of loyalist bomb blasts, three in Dublin city centre and one in Monaghan town.

Addressing the event at the permanent memorial at the site of one of the Dublin explosions on Talbot Street, Mr Martin said: “It has been our consistent position that the basis for progress on legacy is the Stormont House Agreement that was reached between the two governments and political parties back in 2014.

“Any attempt to depart from that agreement would need to be discussed by both governments and with all of the parties in an inclusive process.

“And there would need to be serious and credible engagement with victims and families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBP52_0fgr2Inm00

Mr Martin, who laid a wreath at the commemoration, said his government was committed to establishing the truth about the Dublin/Monaghan attacks and said it would work with the UK Government to ensure an international, independent judicial figure could gain access to original documents related to the attacks.

“Those who perpetrated these hateful crimes in Dublin and Monaghan town set out to shatter our communities and sow discord,” he said.

“In this, they failed.

“The fact that we are gathered here today in solidarity almost half a century later is a powerful demonstration of that.

“That we successfully went on to forge a peace process and secure the Good Friday Agreement is testament to the commitment and resilience of all communities on this island.

“The Government I lead remains committed to seeking out the truth of these terrible events of that day and their aftermath.

“We do so to right a wrong and to try and bring closure to survivors and to victims’ families. We stand in solidarity with them.

“We have raised these issues with the British Government consistently, and at the highest levels – highlighting the three motions passed in the Dail with the unanimous support of all shades of political opinion.

“We will continue to engage with the British Government with a view to ensuring access by an independent, international judicial figure to all original documents relating to the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

“As recently as February, we had further statements on legacy in the Dail, and it is very reassuring that there continues solid and determined agreement and support across the House on this matter.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi comments slammed by DUP leader as ‘unhelpful’

An intervention by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol has been slammed by the DUP leader as “unhelpful”.Ms Pelosi said the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the protocol.In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit trade arrangements to uphold peace in the region.The congresswoman said in a statement: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Anticipation over Gray report mounts as PM urged to explain ‘secret’ meeting

The long-awaited Sue Gray partygate report is finally set to be published this week, as the Prime Minister faces calls to explain the purpose of a “secret” meeting with the senior civil servant.Reports have suggested the document, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.It was also reported that top civil servant Simon Case will be particularly hard-hit by the contents, despite the fact he was not fined over the scandal.It follows the conclusion of a separate inquiry by the Metropolitan Police into Covid rule-breaking events at the heart of Government, which saw a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Full protocol implementation would mean economic tsunami, says DUP

Implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.Responding to a tweet from a member of the US House of Representatives, the DUP leader said that calling on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be implemented in full was “such folly”.He said: “Implementing the protocol in full means ending grace periods, with an economic tsunami hitting Northern Ireland. Power sharing only works with cross community consensus.“There is no unionist support for the protocol. The protocol will destroy the GFA if not dealt with.”US House of Representatives’ member Brendan Boyle...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ireland#The Irish Government#The Uk Government
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ukrainian mother and six sons given keys to their new home

A Ukrainian mother and her six children who fled Russian bombing have been handed the keys to their new home in Wales.Lilia Onopa, 43, and her children received an official welcome in Chepstow, South Wales, on Friday by members of the local community, Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack and Monmouthshire Conservative MP David Davies.Having fled their home in a remote village north of Dnipro in central Ukraine, where military strikes began in early March, Ms Onopa and her boys travelled to Bucharest, Romania, by taxi after attacks on the port city of Odesa made alternative methods of travel impossible.They landed...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

Ukraine's neighbour Moldova should be "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against possible Russian aggression, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said.There is a need to ensure that Ukraine is “permanently able to defend itself”, and this also applies to other “vulnerable states” such as Moldova, which is not a Nato member – she added.Russia “absolutely” poses a security threat to Moldova, she said, as Vladimir Putin “has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia.”She told The Telegraph: “What we’re working on at the moment is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: First Wills in Jamaica, now Charles in Canada – these royal tours are forcing the Windsors to confront the past

Canada’s indigenous communities have appealed directly to Prince Charles for an apology from the monarchy for past colonial genocide during his tour of the country.This cry for atonement from the palace serves as confirmation – if ever it were needed – of how incumbent it is for the royal family to finally pay their dues by addressing the atrocities of the past. The future king and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have been on a three-day tour of Canada – where the Queen is head of state – to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s platinum jubilee. It was there that...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Government will not rule out windfall tax on energy companies despite opposition from ministers

The Government has not ruled out imposing a windfall tax on energy companies despite strong opposition from several ministers.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the Cabinet is considering “all the options” to combat the cost-of-living crisis, including a one-off levy on firms which have benefited from globally high gas and oil prices.Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not ruled out imposing a windfall tax on energy producers, but ministers including Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brandon Lewis, Sajid Javid and Jacob Rees-Mogg have criticised the measure as ineffective.When asked about imposing a windfall tax by Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Zahawi said: “We will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM writes letter to ‘strong and dignified’ children of Ukraine

Boris Johnson has penned an emotive letter to the children of Ukraine, commending them for holding their heads high in the “toughest of times” and reassuring them they are not alone.The Prime Minister said he was “very sad” to see youngsters absent from the streets and parks of Kyiv when he visited the Ukrainian capital last month, adding: “I cannot imagine how difficult this year must have been for you.”But he said the children must bear two things in mind – that they should be “immensely proud” and they have “millions” of friends around the world.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson resolved to “redouble...
EUROPE
The Independent

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after decision to ban Russian players

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points following the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s Championships.The ATP and WTA had both criticised the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from SW19 this year following the invasion of Ukraine.Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK Government had left them with “no viable alternative”, but the ATP has now removed ranking points from the tournament.“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour,” read an ATP statement.“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian...
TENNIS
The Independent

Net zero could help communities lacking investment, think tank says

The Government’s plans to invest in a net-zero future could help “level up” the country and create opportunities in the north of England, a new report has claimed.The Resolution Foundation think tank said that the drive to net zero would channel investment to parts of the country that have seen underinvestment in recent years.The UK has committed to becoming net zero by 2050, meaning that it must slash emissions as much as possible and mitigate any emissions that cannot be cut.This could help avoid catastrophic climate change.Smart, net-zero investment should be embedded in a wider economic strategy, especially as it...
ECONOMY
The Independent

London dogs at greater risk of heatstroke, study suggests

Dogs living in London are more likely to suffer from heatstroke than elsewhere in the UK, and owners are being warned to be vigilant about symptoms as summer approaches.A new study found that dogs in the capital had up to double the chance of getting heat-related illness than in some other regions.Heatstroke, also called heat-related illness, is potentially fatal and experts suggest it could become more common as global temperatures rise.As summer approaches, owners are being warned to look out for early signs of heatstroke.These include excessive panting, red or darkened gums and tongue, confusion and unsteadiness leading to collapse,...
PETS
The Independent

Teenager gifted first £700 Tesco Jubilee Card to celebrate ‘royally good’ people

A teenager who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity has been awarded the first Tesco Jubilee Card in celebration of “royally good” people.Sebbie Hall, 19, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, has learning and physical difficulties, and began raising money through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.He has since raised more than £40,000 for charities that support young people with disabilities and learning needs.Tesco has rewarded Mr Hall with the first Tesco Jubilee Card, a £700 gift which can be spent in store or online – it was delivered by a Tesco delivery corgi called Iggy Pup.The...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Children’s social care system needs ‘radical reset,’ review leader warns

The children’s social care system needs a “radical reset” to stop the “cycle of escalating problems”, the leader of a review into the sector has warned.Josh MacAlister, a former teacher who led the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, is calling for a “five-year comprehensive ambitious reform and investment programme” to improve the lives of children in care and their families.The review has made more than 80 recommendations, including calls to rebalance resources “to back those who care for and love children”.Mr MacAlister told the PA news agency that the review was launched because of “widespread recognition” that outcomes for...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Jubilee celebrations day by day as UK gears up for bank holiday weekend

National celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend include a star-studded pop concert, a carnival pageant and the lighting of thousands of beacons across the world.The Queen is said to be looking forward to the ambitious commemorations, which have been years in the making.At the age of 96 the Queen has mobility issues, and now uses a walking stick.Buckingham Palace has said her presence at the Jubilee events may not be confirmed until the day.Here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch:– Thursday June 2The official programme begins with the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy